THE PRESS ELITE 11

See who is ranked in this week's Press Elite 11s

The Press Elite 11s

St. Augustine's Marco Levari delivers a pitch earlier this month against Cherokee. The Hermits (20-1), ranked first in The Press Elite 11, begin Cape-Atlantic League Tournament play Monday.

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties. Rankings selected by The Press’ high school staff based on interviews with players and coaches, research and observation. Last week’s rankings in parentheses. Records through Saturday. Local teams in bold.

BOYS LACROSSE

1. St. Augustine Prep (1);13-1

2. Southern Regional (2);14-3

3. Shawnee (4);14-4

4. Haddonfield (3);11-3

5. Eastern Regional (5);13-2

6. Ocean City (6);12-7

7. Clearview Regional (9);12-4

8. Paul VI (10);8-2

9. Cherry Hill East (8);12-4

10. Cherokee (7);10-5

11. Sterling (11);11-2

GIRLS LACROSSE

1. Lenape (1);14-1

2. Shawnee (2);16-2

3. Haddonfield (3);14-2

4. Cherokee (4);13-2

5. Cherry Hill West (5);15-2

6. Southern Regional (6);15-3

7. Barnegat (7);17-3

8. Lacey Township (8);14-4

9. Toms River North (9);13-5

9. Moorestown (10);9-9

11. Ocean City (UR);15-3

GOLF

1. Moorestown (1);13-0

2. West Deptford (2);18-0

3. Shawnee (3);14-1

4. Washington Township (4);13-6

5. Mainland Regional (5);15-01

6. St. Augustine Prep (6);13-1

7. Cinnaminson (7);9-1

8. Rancocas Valley (8);8-2

9. Ocean City (9);11-4

10. Kinsgway Regional (10);12-3-1

11. Haddonfield (11);12-3

BASEBALL

1. St. Augustine Prep (1);20-1

2. Lenape (3);16-4

3. Kingsway Regional (2);21-4

4. Shawnee (4);19-4

5. Northern Burlington (6);15-5

6. Egg Harbor Township (8);18-6

7. Cherokee (9);16-5

8. Gloucester Catholic (5);16-9

9. Delsea Regional (UR);16-5

10. Ocean City (11);16-6

11. Mainland Regional (10);16-5

SOFTBALL

1. Donovan Catholic (1);23-0

2. Bordentown (2);22-1

3. Egg Harbor Township (3);22-1

4. Paul VI (5);18-2

5. Clayton (6);17-3

6. Kingsway Regional (7);21-4

7. Cedar Creek (8);23-5

8. Burlington Township (9);15-3

9. Southern Regional (UR);17-5

10. Lenape (4);17-4

11. Hammonton (10);17-7

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

1. Egg Harbor Township (1)

2. Pennsauken (2)

3. Delsea Regional (8)

4. Haddonfield (3)

5. Kingsway Regional (10)

6. Southern Regional (6)

7. Cherokee (11)

8. Deptford (9)

9. Timber Creek (5)

10. Willingboro (4)

11. Washington Township (7)

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

1. Clayton (1)

2. Cherokee (2)

3. Rancocas Valley (3)

4. Toms River North (5)

5. Southern Regional (6)

6. Eastern Regional (4)

7. Delsea Regional (9)

8. Mainland Regional (8)

9. Washington Township (11)

10. Millville (10)

11. Winslow Township (UR)

GIRLS CREW

1. Moorestown (1)

2. Holy Spirit (4)

3. Ocean City (2)

4. Absegami (3)

5. Atlantic City (7)

6. Egg Harbor Township (5)

7. Mainland Regional (6)

8. Haddon Township (8)

9. Haddonfield (9)

10. Bishop Eustace (10)

11. Cedar Creek (UR)

BOYS CREW

1. St. Augustine Prep (1)

2. Moorestown (6)

3. Egg Harbor Township (2)

4. Absegami (4)

5. Ocean City (7)

6. Mainland Regional (3)

7. Holy Spirit (5)

8. Atlantic City (8)

9. Haddon Township (9)

10. Cedar Creek (UR)

11. Bishop Eustace (10)

BOYS TENNIS

1 Cherry Hill East (1);14-0

2. Mainland Regional (3);18-0

3. Lenape (5);12-2

4. Haddon Township (6);16-2

5. Moorestown (2);16-5

6. Toms River North (8);13-1

7. Pinelands Regional (4);21-2

8. Haddonfield (7);14-6

9. Middle Township (9);18-1

10. Ocean City (10);13-5

11. Kingsway Regional (11);14-4

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

1. Southern Regional (1);28-0

2. Jackson Liberty (4);19-3

3. Moorestown (8);17-2

4. Northern Burlington (9);15-4

5. Williamstown (3);15-6

6. Eastern Regional (2);15-4

7. Kingsway Regional (6);15-11

8. Cherry Hill East (7);14-5

9. Clearview (5);14-5

10. Washington Township (10);11-8

11. GCIT (11);13-5

