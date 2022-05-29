See who is ranked in this week's Press Elite 11s

A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties. Rankings selected by The Press’ high school staff based on interviews with players and coaches, research and observation. Last week’s rankings in parentheses. Records through Saturday. Local teams in bold.
BOYS LACROSSE
1. St. Augustine Prep (1);15-1
2. Southern Regional (2);16-3
3.Shawnee (3);16-4
4. Haddonfield (4);14-3
5. Clearview Regional (7);13-5
6. Ocean City (6);12-8
7. Lenape (UR); 9-9
8. Cherokee (10);10-6
9. Cherry Hill East (9);12-4
10. Paul VI (8);8-3
11. Sterling (11);11-3
GIRLS LACROSSE
1. Lenape (1);16-1
2. Shawnee (2);18-2
3. Haddonfield (3);16-2
4. Cherokee (4);15-2
5. Moorestown (10);11-9
6. Southern Reg. (6);16-4
7. Ocean City (11);15-4
8. Barnegat (7);17-4
9. Toms River North (9);13-6
10. Lacey Twp. (8);14-5
11. Holy Spirit (UR);15-5
GOLF
1. Moorestown (1);16-0
2. West Deptford (2);12-0
3. Shawnee (3);15-1
4. Washington Township (4);14-6
5. St. Augustine Prep (6);17-1
6. Mainland Regional (5);16-2
7. Cinnaminson (7);9-2
8. Rancocas Valley (8);9-3
9. Ocean City (9);13-4
10. Kinsgway Regional (10);13-3-1
11. Cedar Creek (UR);16-0
BASEBALL
1. St. Augustine Prep (1);23-1
2. Kingsway Regional (3);23-4
3. Shawnee (4);20-6
4. Egg Harbor Township (8);20-6
5. Lenape (2);18-5
6. Audubon (UR);21-5
7. Delsea Regional (9);19-5
8. Mainland Regional (11);18-7
9. Gloucester Catholic (8);18-9
10. Vineland (UR);19-5
11. Cherokee (7);18-7
SOFTBALL
1. Donovan Catholic (1);27-0
2. Bordentown (2);24-1
3. Egg Harbor Township (3);24-1
4. Clayton (5);19-3
5. Kingsway Regional (6);22-5
6. Burlington Township (8);18-3
7. Haddon Heights (UR);20-4
8. Paul VI(4);18-3
9. Cedar Creek (7);24-6
10. Southern Regional (9);19-8
11. Delsea Regional (UR);20-6
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
1. Egg Harbor Township (1)
2. Pennsauken (2)
3. Delsea Regional (3)
4. Haddonfield (4)
5. Kingsway Regional (5)
6. Southern Regional (6)
7. Cherokee (7)
8. Deptford (8)
9. Timber Creek (9)
10. Willingboro (10)
11. Washington Township (11)
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
1. Clayton (1)
2. Cherokee (2)
3 Rancocas Valley (3)
4. Toms River North (4)
5. Southern Regional (5)
6. Eastern Regional (6)
7. Delsea Regional (7)
8. Mainland Regional (8)
9. Washington Township (9)
10. Millville (10)
11. Winslow Township (11)
BOYS TENNIS
1 Cherry Hill East (1);16-0
2. Mainland regional (2);20-0
3. Moorestown (5);19-7
4. Toms River North (6);16-1
5. Pinelands Regional (7);25-2
6. Haddonfield (8);18-6
7. Haddon Township (4);18-3
8. Lenape (3);14-3
9. Middle Township (9);20-1
10. Ocean City (10);15-6
11. Eastern Regional (UR);11-5
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
1. Southern Regional (1);30-0
2. Williamstown (5);18-6
3. Eastern (6);17-4
4. Cherry Hill East (8);16-5
5. Moorestown (3);19-4
6. Clearview (9);15-6
7. GCIT (11);13-7
8. Jackson Liberty (2);20-4
9. Northern Burlington (4);17-5
10. Egg Harbor Township (UR);14-6
11. Hammonton (UR);14-6
