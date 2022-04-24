 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
THE PRESS ELITE 11

See who is ranked in this week's Press Elite 11s

Mainland Baseball Elite 11s

Mainland Regional's Christian Elliott stands safe a third base during a game earlier this month vs. Ocean City. The Mustangs (7-1) are ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11.

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties. Rankings selected by The Press’ high school staff based on interviews with players and coaches, research and observation. Last week’s rankings in parentheses. Records through Saturday. Local teams in bold.

Boys lacrosse

1. St. Augustine Prep (1);6-1

2. Southern Regional (2);8-1

3. Shawnee (3);6-1

4. Eastern Regional (6);7-0

5. Haddonfield (4);4-2

6. Cherokee (8);4-2

7. Sterling (11);6-0

8. Cherry Hill East (7);5-1

9. Ocean City (5);5-5

10. Delran 109);6-3

11.Clearview Regional (9);5-3

Girls lacrosse

1. Cherokee (1);8-0

2. Haddonfield (3);7-0

3. Shawnee (4);7-1

4. Lenape (6);6-0

5. Moorestown (2);5-4

6. Barnegat (7);11-0

7. Southern Regional (5);9-3

8. Cherry Hill West (8);7-2

9. Rancocas Valley (9);5-4

10. Lacey Township (10);8-2

11. Bishop Eustace (11);6-3

Boys Tennis

1. Cherry Hill East;10-0

2. Haddon Township;8-0

3. Moorestown;8-1

4 Kingsway Regional;7-1

5. Haddonfield;5-5

6. Pinelands Regional;7-1

7. Mainland Regional;7-0

8. Pitman;9-0

9. Middle Township;8-0

10. Toms River North;5-0

11. West Deptford;6-2

Baseball

1. St. Augustine Prep (1);8-0

2. Northern Burlington (4);8-0

3. Delran (8);7-1

4. Kingsway Regional (2);9-2

5. Gloucester Catholic (3);7-2

6. St. Joseph Academy (10);8-0

7. Mainland Regional (11);7-1

8. Egg Harbor Township (7);8-2

9. Shawnee (UR);8-3

10. Lenape (5);6-1

11. Cherokee (UR);7-2

Softball

1. Donovan Catholic (1);11-0

2. Bordentown (4);12-0

3. Egg Harbor Township (5);8-0

4. Paul VI (6);9-0

5. Kingsway Regional (3);10-2

6. Clayton (2);9-2

7. Cedar Creek (7);11-3

8. Lenape (8);6-2

9. Haddon Heights (10);9-2

10. Millville (UR);7-4

11. Southern Regional (9);9-3

Boys Track and Field

1. Pennsauken

2. Delsea Regional

3. Egg Harbor Township

4. Deptford

5. Timber Creek

6. Washington Township

7. Rancocas Valley

8. Hammonton

9. Willingboro

10. Cherokee

11. Southern Regional

Girls Track and Field

1. Rancocas Valley

2. Cherokee

3. Southern Regional

4. Washington Township

5. Mainland Regional

6. Williamstown

7. Eastern Regional

8. Winslow Township

9. Cinnaminson

10. Delsea Regional

11. Clayton

Boys crew

1. Mainland Regional (1)

2. St. Augustine Prep (2)

3. Egg Harbor Township (3)

4. Holy Spirit (7)

5. Absegami (6)

6. Ocean City (4)

7. Atlantic City (5)

8. Haddon Township (10)

9. Moorestown (8)

10. Bishop Eustace (9)

11. Vineland (11)

Girls crew

1. Moorestown (1)

2. Mainland Regional (4)

3. Holy Spirit (3)

4. Absegami (2)

5. Ocean City (5)

6. Atlantic City (6)

7. Egg Harbor Township (7)

8. Bishop Eusace (8)

9. Haddon Township (9)

10. Haddonfield (10)

11. Cedar Creek (UR)

Golf

1. Moorestown;6-0

2. Shawnee;7-0

3. West Deptford;11-0

4. Mainland Regional;6-0

5. St. Augustine;6-1

6. Cinnaminson;5-0

7. Deptford;5-1

8. Donovan Catholic;3-0

9. Ocean City;4-3

10. Egg Harbor Township;5-2

11. Cedar Creek;4-0

Boys Volleyball

1. Southern Regional;15-0

2. Clearview;7-0

3. Moorestown;6-1

4. Cherry Hill East;6-1

5. Sterling;6-1

6. Rancocas Valley;7-3

7. Eastern Regional;5-3

8. Northern Burlington;6-3

9. GCIT;5-2

10. Williamstown;6-3

11. Central Regional;6-4

