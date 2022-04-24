See who is ranked in this week's Press Elite 11s

A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties. Rankings selected by The Press’ high school staff based on interviews with players and coaches, research and observation. Last week’s rankings in parentheses. Records through Saturday. Local teams in bold.
Boys lacrosse
1. St. Augustine Prep (1);6-1
2. Southern Regional (2);8-1
3. Shawnee (3);6-1
4. Eastern Regional (6);7-0
5. Haddonfield (4);4-2
6. Cherokee (8);4-2
7. Sterling (11);6-0
8. Cherry Hill East (7);5-1
9. Ocean City (5);5-5
10. Delran 109);6-3
11.Clearview Regional (9);5-3
Girls lacrosse
1. Cherokee (1);8-0
2. Haddonfield (3);7-0
3. Shawnee (4);7-1
4. Lenape (6);6-0
5. Moorestown (2);5-4
6. Barnegat (7);11-0
7. Southern Regional (5);9-3
8. Cherry Hill West (8);7-2
9. Rancocas Valley (9);5-4
10. Lacey Township (10);8-2
11. Bishop Eustace (11);6-3
Boys Tennis
1. Cherry Hill East;10-0
2. Haddon Township;8-0
3. Moorestown;8-1
4 Kingsway Regional;7-1
5. Haddonfield;5-5
6. Pinelands Regional;7-1
7. Mainland Regional;7-0
8. Pitman;9-0
9. Middle Township;8-0
10. Toms River North;5-0
11. West Deptford;6-2
Baseball
1. St. Augustine Prep (1);8-0
2. Northern Burlington (4);8-0
3. Delran (8);7-1
4. Kingsway Regional (2);9-2
5. Gloucester Catholic (3);7-2
6. St. Joseph Academy (10);8-0
7. Mainland Regional (11);7-1
8. Egg Harbor Township (7);8-2
9. Shawnee (UR);8-3
10. Lenape (5);6-1
11. Cherokee (UR);7-2
Softball
1. Donovan Catholic (1);11-0
2. Bordentown (4);12-0
3. Egg Harbor Township (5);8-0
4. Paul VI (6);9-0
5. Kingsway Regional (3);10-2
6. Clayton (2);9-2
7. Cedar Creek (7);11-3
8. Lenape (8);6-2
9. Haddon Heights (10);9-2
10. Millville (UR);7-4
11. Southern Regional (9);9-3
Boys Track and Field
1. Pennsauken
2. Delsea Regional
3. Egg Harbor Township
4. Deptford
5. Timber Creek
6. Washington Township
7. Rancocas Valley
8. Hammonton
9. Willingboro
10. Cherokee
11. Southern Regional
Girls Track and Field
1. Rancocas Valley
2. Cherokee
3. Southern Regional
4. Washington Township
5. Mainland Regional
6. Williamstown
7. Eastern Regional
8. Winslow Township
9. Cinnaminson
10. Delsea Regional
11. Clayton
Boys crew
1. Mainland Regional (1)
2. St. Augustine Prep (2)
3. Egg Harbor Township (3)
4. Holy Spirit (7)
5. Absegami (6)
6. Ocean City (4)
7. Atlantic City (5)
8. Haddon Township (10)
9. Moorestown (8)
10. Bishop Eustace (9)
11. Vineland (11)
Girls crew
1. Moorestown (1)
2. Mainland Regional (4)
3. Holy Spirit (3)
4. Absegami (2)
5. Ocean City (5)
6. Atlantic City (6)
7. Egg Harbor Township (7)
8. Bishop Eusace (8)
9. Haddon Township (9)
10. Haddonfield (10)
11. Cedar Creek (UR)
Golf
1. Moorestown;6-0
2. Shawnee;7-0
3. West Deptford;11-0
4. Mainland Regional;6-0
5. St. Augustine;6-1
6. Cinnaminson;5-0
7. Deptford;5-1
8. Donovan Catholic;3-0
9. Ocean City;4-3
10. Egg Harbor Township;5-2
11. Cedar Creek;4-0
Boys Volleyball
1. Southern Regional;15-0
2. Clearview;7-0
3. Moorestown;6-1
4. Cherry Hill East;6-1
5. Sterling;6-1
6. Rancocas Valley;7-3
7. Eastern Regional;5-3
8. Northern Burlington;6-3
9. GCIT;5-2
10. Williamstown;6-3
11. Central Regional;6-4
