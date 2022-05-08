See who is ranked in this week's Press Elite 11s

A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties. Rankings selected by The Press’ high school staff based on interviews with players and coaches, research and observation. Last week’s rankings in parentheses. Records through Saturday. Local teams in bold.
Boys lacrosse
1. St. Augustine Prep (1);10-1
2. Southern Regional (2);12-1
3. Haddonfield (3);7-3
4. Shawnee (4);8-4
5. Eastern Regional (5);10-2
6. Sterling (6);10-0
7. Cherry Hill East (7);9-1
8.. Cherokee (8);7-3
9. Ocean City (9);8-7
10..Clearview Reg. (10);7-4
11. Paul VI (11);6-2
Girls lacrosse
1. Lenape (3);12-0
2. Shawnee (5);11-2
3. Haddonfield (1);10-1
4. Cherokee (2);11-2
5. Cherry Hill West (6);12-2
6. Southern Regional (7);11-2
7. Barnegat (4);15-1
8.Moorestown (8);8-7
9. Lacey Township (10);12-3
10. Holy Spirit (UR);11-3
11. Toms River North (UR);9-4
Golf
1. Moorestown (1);9-0
2. Shawnee (2);11-0
3. West Deptford (3);15-0
4. Mainland Regional (4);11-0
5. St. Augustine Prep (5);9-1
6. Deptford (7);8-1
7. Ocean City (9);9-3
8. Holy Cross (UR);6-2
9. Cinnaminson (6);7-1
10. Cedar Creek (UR);11-0
11. Egg Harbor Township (10);7-4
Baseball
1. St. Augustine Prep (1);14-0
2. Kingsway Regional (4);15-3
3. Shawnee (6);15-3
4. Lenape (7);10-2
5. Northern Burlington (2);12-2
6. Gloucester Catholic (3);12-6
7. Moorestown (8);9-2
8. Egg Harbor Township (5);12-4
9. Cherokee (10);12-4
10. Mainland Regional (UR);11-3
11. Ocean City (UR);11-5
Softball
1. Donovan Catholic (1);18-0
2. Bordentown (2);18-1
3. Kingsway Regional (3);15-3
4. Egg Harbor Township (4);15-1
5. Lenape (5);12-2
6. Paul VI (6);14-2
7. Clayton (7);12-3
8. Cedar Creek (9);17-4
9. Burlington Township (UR);12-2
10. Haddon Heights (8);14-3
11. Hammonton (UR);14-6
Boys track and field
1. Egg Harbor Township (2)
2. Delsea Regional (3)
3. Pennsauken (1)
4. Timber Creek (4)
5. Washington Township (5)
6. Deptford (7)
7. Haddonfield (11)
8. Willingboro (6)
9. Cherokee (10)
10. Cinnaminson (UR)
11. Rancocas Valley (9)
Girls track and field
1. Clayton (3)
2. Cherokee (1)
3. Rancocas Valley (2)
4. Eastern Regional (11)
5. Haddonfield (5)
6. Southern Regional (4)
7. Winslow Township (10)
8. Mainland Regional (7)
9. Delsea Regional (8)
10. Millville (9)
11. Timber Creek (UR)
Boys crew
1. Mainland Regional (1)
2. St. Augustine Prep (2)
3. Egg Harbor Township (3)
4. Holy Spirit (4)
5. Moorestown (5)
6. Atlantic City (6)
7. Ocean City (7)
8. Absegami (8)
9. Haddon Township (9)
10. Bishop Eustace (10)
11. Oakcrest (11)
Girls crew
1. Moorestown (1)
2. Ocean City (2)
3. Mainland Regional (3)
4. Holy Spirit (4)
5. Egg Harbor Township (5)
6. Absegami (6)
7. Atlantic City (7)
8. Haddon Township (8)
9. Haddonfield (9)
10. Bishop Eustace (10)
11. Oakcrest (11)
Boys Tennis
1 Cherry Hill East (1);13-0
2. Moorestown (3);13-1
3. Mainland Regional (6);12-0
4. Haddon Township (2);13-1
5. Haddonfield (4);9-6
6. Pinelands Regional (5);15-1
7. Lenape (7);10-1
8. Toms River North (11);8-0
9. Middle Township (10);11-1
10. Ocean City (UR); 8-3
11. Kingsway Regional (8);12-4
Boys volleyball
1. Southern Regional (1);20-0
2. Clearview (2);12-1
3. Moorestown (3);14-1
4. Eastern (6);12-3
5. Northern Burlington (7);9-3
6. Kingsway Regional (11);10-8
7. Washington Township (UR);9-5
8. Cherry Hill East (4);9-3
9. Williamstown (UR);9-5
10. Sterling (5);11-4
11. Burlington Township (8);10-5
