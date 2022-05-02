 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
THE PRESS ELITE 11

See who is ranked in this week's Press Elite 11s

Press Elite 11 photo

St. Augustine Prep’s Luke Hendricks fires a shot on goal vs. Gill St. Bernard’s on Wednesday. The Hermits (8-1) are the top-ranked boys lacrosse team in The Press Elite 11.

 MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS

A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties. Rankings selected by The Press’ high school staff based on interviews with players and coaches, research and observation. Last week’s rankings in parentheses. Records through Saturday. Local teams in bold.

Boys lacrosse 1. St. Augustine Prep (1) 8-1

2. Southern Regional (2) 9-1

3. Haddonfield (5) 6-3

4. Shawnee (3) 7-3

5. Eastern Regional (4) 9-1

6. Sterling (7) 8-0

7. Cherry Hill East (8) 7-1

8.. Cherokee (6) 5-3

9. Ocean City (9) 6-7

10..Clearview Reg. (10) 6-4

11. Paul VI (UR) 6-2

Girls lacrosse

1. Haddonfield (2) 10-0

2. Cherokee (1) 10-1

3. Lenape (4) 9-0

4. Barnegat (5) 11-0

5. Shawnee (3) 9-2

6. Cherry Hill West (8) 9-2

7. Southern Regional (5) 9-3

8.. Moorestown (7) 5-4

9. Cherry Hill West (UR) 9-2

10. Lacey Township (10) 9-3

11. Lower Cape May Reg. (UR) 10-2

Golf

1. Moorestown (1) 9-0

2. Shawnee (2) 10-0

3. West Deptford (3) 12-0

4. Mainland Regional (4) 8-0

5. St. Augustine Prep (5) 8-1

6. Cinnaminson (6) 6-0

7. Deptford (7) 8-1

8. Donovan Catholic (8) 5-0

9. Ocean City (9) 6-3

10. Egg Harbor Township (10) 7-2

11. Cedar Creek (11) 6-0

Baseball

1. St. Augustine Prep (1) 11-0

2. Northern Burlington (2) 10-0

3. Gloucester Catholic (5) 10-4

4. Kingsway Regional (4) 12-3

5. Egg Harbor Township (8) 11-2

6. Shawnee (9) 12-3

7. Lenape (10) 8-2

8. Moorestown (UR) 8-2

9. Delran (3) 9-3

10. Cherokee (11) 9-3

11. Cherry Hill West (UR) 10-2

Softball

1. Donovan Catholic (1) 16-0

2. Bordentown (2) 16-1

3. Kingsway Regional (5) 12-3

4. Egg Harbor Township (3) 12-1

5. Lenape (8) 10-2

6. Paul VI (4) 12-2

7. Clayton (6) 9-3

8. Haddon Heights (9) 13-2

9. Cedar Creek (7) 15-4

10. St. Joseph (UR) 11-6

11. Hammonton (UR) 11-6

Boys Track and Field

1. Pennsauken (1)

2. Egg Harbor Township (3)

3. Delsea Regional (2)

4. Timber Creek (5)

5. Washington Township (6)

6. Willingboro (9)

7. Deptford (4)

8. Hammonton (8)

9. Rancocas Valley (7)

10. Cherokee (10)

11. Haddonfield (UR)

Girls Track and Field

1. Cherokee (2)

2. Rancocas Valley (1)

3. Clayton (11)

4. Southern Regional (3)

5. Haddonfield (UR)

6. Washington Townshi[p (4)

7. Mainland Regional (5)

8. Delsea Regional (10)

9. Millville (UR)

10. Winslow Township (8)

11. Eastern (7)

Boys crew

1. Mainland Regional (1)

2. St. Augustine Prep (2)

3. Egg Harbor Township (3)

4. Holy Spirit (4)

5. Moorestown (9)

6. Atlantic City (7)

7. Ocean City (6)

8. Absegami (5)

9. Haddon Township (8)

10. Bishop Eustace (10)

11. Oakcrest (UR)

Girls crew

1. Moorestown (1)

2. Ocean City (5)

3. Mainland Regional (2)

4. Holy Spirit (3)

5. Egg Harbor Township (7)

6. Absegami (4)

7. Atlantic City (6)

8. Haddon Township (9)

9. Haddonfield (10)

10. Bishop Eustace (8)

11. Oakcrest (UR)

Boys Tennis

1. Cherry Hill East (1) 12-0

2. Haddon Township (2) 11-0

3. Moorestown (3) 10-1

4. Haddonfield (5) 8-5

5. Pinelands Regional (6) 11-1

6. Mainland Regional (7) 9-0

7. Lenape (UR) 8-1

8. Kingsway Regional (4) 10-3

9. Pitman (8) 9-0

10. Middle Township (9) 9-1

11. Toms River North (10) 7-0

Boys Volleyball

1. Southern Regional (1) 17-0

2. Clearview (2) 9-1

3. Moorestown (3) 10-1

4. Cherry Hill East (4) 9-1

5. Sterling (5) 9-2

6. Eastern (7) 9-3

7. Northern Burlington (8) 7-3

8. Burlington Township (UR) 9-3

9. GCIT (9) 7-2

10. Central Regional (11) 8-4

11. Kingsway Regional (UR) 7-8

