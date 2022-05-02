See who is ranked in this week's Press Elite 11s

A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties. Rankings selected by The Press’ high school staff based on interviews with players and coaches, research and observation. Last week’s rankings in parentheses. Records through Saturday. Local teams in bold.
Boys lacrosse 1. St. Augustine Prep (1) 8-1
2. Southern Regional (2) 9-1
3. Haddonfield (5) 6-3
4. Shawnee (3) 7-3
5. Eastern Regional (4) 9-1
6. Sterling (7) 8-0
7. Cherry Hill East (8) 7-1
8.. Cherokee (6) 5-3
9. Ocean City (9) 6-7
10..Clearview Reg. (10) 6-4
11. Paul VI (UR) 6-2
People are also reading…
Girls lacrosse
1. Haddonfield (2) 10-0
2. Cherokee (1) 10-1
3. Lenape (4) 9-0
4. Barnegat (5) 11-0
5. Shawnee (3) 9-2
6. Cherry Hill West (8) 9-2
7. Southern Regional (5) 9-3
8.. Moorestown (7) 5-4
9. Cherry Hill West (UR) 9-2
10. Lacey Township (10) 9-3
11. Lower Cape May Reg. (UR) 10-2
Golf
1. Moorestown (1) 9-0
2. Shawnee (2) 10-0
3. West Deptford (3) 12-0
4. Mainland Regional (4) 8-0
5. St. Augustine Prep (5) 8-1
6. Cinnaminson (6) 6-0
7. Deptford (7) 8-1
8. Donovan Catholic (8) 5-0
9. Ocean City (9) 6-3
10. Egg Harbor Township (10) 7-2
11. Cedar Creek (11) 6-0
Baseball
1. St. Augustine Prep (1) 11-0
2. Northern Burlington (2) 10-0
3. Gloucester Catholic (5) 10-4
4. Kingsway Regional (4) 12-3
5. Egg Harbor Township (8) 11-2
6. Shawnee (9) 12-3
7. Lenape (10) 8-2
8. Moorestown (UR) 8-2
9. Delran (3) 9-3
10. Cherokee (11) 9-3
11. Cherry Hill West (UR) 10-2
Softball
1. Donovan Catholic (1) 16-0
2. Bordentown (2) 16-1
3. Kingsway Regional (5) 12-3
4. Egg Harbor Township (3) 12-1
5. Lenape (8) 10-2
6. Paul VI (4) 12-2
7. Clayton (6) 9-3
8. Haddon Heights (9) 13-2
9. Cedar Creek (7) 15-4
10. St. Joseph (UR) 11-6
11. Hammonton (UR) 11-6
Boys Track and Field
1. Pennsauken (1)
2. Egg Harbor Township (3)
3. Delsea Regional (2)
4. Timber Creek (5)
5. Washington Township (6)
6. Willingboro (9)
7. Deptford (4)
8. Hammonton (8)
9. Rancocas Valley (7)
10. Cherokee (10)
11. Haddonfield (UR)
Girls Track and Field
1. Cherokee (2)
2. Rancocas Valley (1)
3. Clayton (11)
4. Southern Regional (3)
5. Haddonfield (UR)
6. Washington Townshi[p (4)
7. Mainland Regional (5)
8. Delsea Regional (10)
9. Millville (UR)
10. Winslow Township (8)
11. Eastern (7)
Boys crew
1. Mainland Regional (1)
2. St. Augustine Prep (2)
3. Egg Harbor Township (3)
4. Holy Spirit (4)
5. Moorestown (9)
6. Atlantic City (7)
7. Ocean City (6)
8. Absegami (5)
9. Haddon Township (8)
10. Bishop Eustace (10)
11. Oakcrest (UR)
Girls crew
1. Moorestown (1)
2. Ocean City (5)
3. Mainland Regional (2)
4. Holy Spirit (3)
5. Egg Harbor Township (7)
6. Absegami (4)
7. Atlantic City (6)
8. Haddon Township (9)
9. Haddonfield (10)
10. Bishop Eustace (8)
11. Oakcrest (UR)
Boys Tennis
1. Cherry Hill East (1) 12-0
2. Haddon Township (2) 11-0
3. Moorestown (3) 10-1
4. Haddonfield (5) 8-5
5. Pinelands Regional (6) 11-1
6. Mainland Regional (7) 9-0
7. Lenape (UR) 8-1
8. Kingsway Regional (4) 10-3
9. Pitman (8) 9-0
10. Middle Township (9) 9-1
11. Toms River North (10) 7-0
Boys Volleyball
1. Southern Regional (1) 17-0
2. Clearview (2) 9-1
3. Moorestown (3) 10-1
4. Cherry Hill East (4) 9-1
5. Sterling (5) 9-2
6. Eastern (7) 9-3
7. Northern Burlington (8) 7-3
8. Burlington Township (UR) 9-3
9. GCIT (9) 7-2
10. Central Regional (11) 8-4
11. Kingsway Regional (UR) 7-8
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.