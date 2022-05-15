See who is ranked in this week's Press Elite 11s

A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties. Rankings selected by The Press’ high school staff based on interviews with players and coaches, research and observation. Last week’s rankings in parentheses. Records through Saturday. Local teams in bold.
BOYS LACROSSE
1. St. Augustine Prep (1);12-1
2. Southern Regional (2);12-2
3. Haddonfield (3);10-3
4. Shawnee (4);11-4
5. Eastern Reg. (5);12-2
6. Ocean City (9);9-7
7. Cherokee (8);7-4
8. Cherry Hill East (7);12-2
9. Clearview Regional (10);10-4
10. Paul VI (11);7-2
11. Sterling (6);11-2
GIRLS LACROSSE
1. Lenape (1);12-1
2. Shawnee (2);14-2
3. Haddonfield (3);13-2
4. Cherokee (4);12-2
5. Cherry Hill West (5);14-2
6. Southern Regional (6);13-3
7. Barnegat (7);16-2
8. Lacey Township (9);12-4
9. Toms River North (11);12-5
10. Moorestown (8);8-8
11. Holy Spirit (10);13-4
GOLF
1. Moorestown (1);12-0
2. West Deptford (3);17-0
3. Shawnee (2);13-1
4. Washington Township (UR);11-6
5. Mainland Regional (4);13-0
6. St. Augustine Prep (5);10-1
7. Cinnaminson (9);8-1
8. Rancocas Valley (UR);8-2
9. Ocean City (7);11-4
10. Kinsgway Regional (UR);10-3-1
11. Haddonfield (UR);10-3
BASEBALL
1. St. Augustine Prep (1);18-1
2. Kingsway Regional (2);18-3
3. Lenape (4);12-2
4. Shawnee (3);17-4
5. Gloucester Catholic (6);14-7
6. Northern Burlington (5);14-4
7. Moorestown (7);10-4
8. Egg Harbor Township (8);15-6
9. Cherokee (9);14-5
10. Mainland Regional (10);13-4
11. Ocean City (11);13-6
SOFTBALL
1. Donovan Catholic (1);22-0
2. Bordentown (2);20-1
3. Egg Harbor Township (4);19-1
4. Lenape (5);15-2
5. Paul VI (6);16-2
6. Clayton (7);15-3
7. Kingsway Regional (3);19-4
8. Cedar Creek (8);20-4
9. Burlington Township (9);14-3
10. Hammonton (11);15-7
11. Haddon Heights (10);16-4
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
1. Egg Harbor Township (1)
2. Pennsauken (3)]
3. Haddonfield (7)
4. Willingboro (8)
5. Timber Creek (4)
6. Southern Regional (UR)
7. Washington Township (5)
8. Delsea Regional (2)
9. Deptford (6)
10. Kingsway Regional (UR)
11. Cherokee (9)
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
1. Clayton (1)
2. Cherokee (2)
3. Rancocas Valley (3)
4. Eastern (4)
5. Toms River North (UR)
6. Southern Regional (6)
7. Kingsway Regional (UR)
8. Mainland Regional (8)
9. Delsea Regional (9)
10. Millville (10)
11. Washington Township (UR)
BOYS CREW
1. St. Augustine Prep (2)
2. Egg Harbor Township (3)
3. Mainland Regional (1)
4. Absegami (8)
5. Holy Spirit (4)
6. Moorestown (5)
7. Ocean City (7)
8. Atlantic City (6)
9. Haddon Township (9)
10. Bishop Eustace (10)
11. Oakcrest (11)
GIRLS CREW
1. Moorestown (1)
2. Ocean City (2)
3. Absegami (6)
4. Holy Spirit (4)
5. Egg Harbor Township (5)
6. Mainland Regional (3)
7. Atlantic City (7)
8. Haddon Township (8)
9. Haddonfield (9)
10. Bishop Eustace (10)
11. Oakcrest (11)
BOYS TENNIS
1 Cherry Hill East (1);14-0
2. Moorestown (2);16-2
3. Mainland Regional (3);15-0
4. Pinelands Regional (6);18-1
5. Lenape (7);12-2
6. Haddon Township (4);14-2
7. Haddonfield (5);12-6
8. Toms River North (8);12-0
9. Middle Township (9);14-1
10. Ocean City (10);11-4
11. Kingsway Regional (11);14-4
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
1. Southern Regional (1);27-0
2. Eastern (4);15-3
3. Williamstown (9);14-5
4. Jackson Liberty (UR);17-3
5. Clearview (2);13-4
6. Kingsway Regional (6);14-10
7. Cherry Hill East (7);13-4
8. Moorestown (3);16-2
9. Northern Burlington (UR);13-4
10. Washington Township (7);11-8
11. GCIT (UR);12-5
