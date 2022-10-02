See who is ranked in this week's Press Elite 11

A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Salem and southern Ocean counties. Rankings selected by The Press’ high school sports staff based on observation, research and interviews with players and coaches. Team records through Sunday. Local teams in bold. Last week’s ranking in parentheses:
FOOTBALL
1. Delsea Reg. (1) 5-0: Beat Burlington Township 35-7
2. Toms River North (2) 6-0: Beat Toms River South 60-0
3. Camden (4) 4-1: Beat Haddon Heights 29-8
4. Haddonfield (7) 4-0: Beat West Deptford 14-7
5. Mainland Reg. (8) 5-1: Beat Bridgeton 41-0
6. Holy Spirit (9) 5-1: Beat Clearview 47-6
7 Hammonton (10) 5-1: Beat Rancocas Valley 21-14
8. Pennsauken (11) 5-0: Beat Delran 38-0
9. Lenape (UR) 3-2: Beat Millville 21-17
10. Woodstown (UR) 5-0: Beat Salem 7-6
11. St. Joseph (UR) 3-1: Beat Cedar Creek 21-14
GIRLS TENNIS
1. Shawnee (1) 8-1
2. Mainland Reg. (2) 10-0
3. Moorestown (3) 7-3
4. Haddonfield (4) 11-4
5. Egg Harbor Twp. (5) 11-1
6. Pemberton (6) 13-0
7. Lenape (7) 5-1
8. Clearview Reg. (8) 11-1
9. Vineland (9) 12-5
10. Haddon Twp. (10) 12-2
11. Cherry Hill East (11) 5-3
FIELD HOCKEY
1. Kingsway Reg. (3) 8-1
2. Camden Catholic (2) 7-1
3. Eastern Reg. (1) 4-2
4. West Deptford (4) 7-0-1
5. Clearview Reg. (5) 6-1
6. Haddonfield (6) 6-3
7. Ocean City (7) 6-1-1
8. Rancocas Valley (8) 6-2-1
9. St. Joseph (9) 7-0-1
10. Moorestown (10) 7-3
11. Cedar Creek (UR) 7-1-2
BOYS SOCCER
1. Delran (2);4-3-3
2. Cherokee (3);7-0-1
3. St. Augustine Prep (1);7-2-1
4. Toms River North (4);6-0-1
5. Middle Twp. (5);10-0
6. Haddon Twp. (7);8-1
7. Shawnee (11);5-1-2
8. Kingsway Reg. (9);5-3
9. West Deptford (6);6-3
10. Hammonton (UR);6-2-2
11. Egg Harbor Twp. (8);8-3
GIRLS SOCCER
1. Cherokee (1);7-1
2. Ocean City (3);8-0-1
3. Sterling (5);8-0
4. Eastern Reg. (6);9-1-1
5. Rancocas Valley (8);9-1-1
6. Shawnee (2);7-2
7. Toms River North (4);5-4
8. Schalick (7);7-0-1
9. Williamstown (9);7-2
10. West Deptford (UR);7-3
11. Delsea Reg. (11);7-1
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
1. Paul VI (1);12-0
2. Southern Reg. (2);10-0
3. Washington Twp. (3);8-0
4. Pinelands Reg. (4);7-1
5. Shawnee (5);8-3
6. Toms River North (6);7-1
7. Mainland Reg. (7);9-1
8. Williamstown (8);9-2
9. Moorestown (UR);7-3
10. Barnegat (10); 5-4
11. Gloucester Tech (11);6-4
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
1. Clearview Reg. (3)
2. Haddonfield (2)
3. Mainland Reg. (1)
4. Ocean City (8)
5. Toms River North (4)
6. Egg Harbor Twp. (6)
7. Washington Twp. (7)
8. Cherokee (9)
9. Southern Reg. (5)
10. Cherry Hill East (10)
11. Toms River South (11)
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
1. Cherokee (1)
2. Williamstown (7)
3. Haddonfield (2)
4. Cherry Hill East (3)
5. Highland Reg. (5)
6. Haddon Heights (4)
7. Southern Reg. (9)
8. Washington Twp. (6)
9. Delsea Reg. (UR)
10. Ocean City (8)
11. Lenape (10)
