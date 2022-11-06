See who is ranked in this week's Press Elite 11

A ranking of football teams in the West Jersey Football League and in southern Ocean County and, for all other sports, teams in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties. Rankings selected by The Press’ high school sports staff based on observation, research and interviews. Records through Saturday. Previous rankings in parentheses:
FOOTBALL
1. Delsea Reg. (1) 10-0: Beat Camden Eastside 49-14
2. Toms River North (2) 11-0: Beat Marlboro
3. Camden (3) 9-1: Beat Cedar Creek 25-0
4. Mainland Reg. (4) 9-1: Beat Long Branch 34-20
5. Holy Spirit (5) 7-1: Idle
6. Millville (6) 8-2: Beat Jackson Memorial 34-16
7. Hammonton (7) 9-2: Beat Shawnee 27-16
8. St. Augustine Prep (8) 6-4: Beat St. John Vianney 45-0
9. St. Joseph Academy (9) 6-2: Beat Immaculate Conception of Montclair 17-0
10. Kingsway Reg. (10) 7-3: Beat Cherokee 41-14
11. Lenape (11) 6-4: Beat Atlantic City 21-20
BOYS SOCCER
1. Delran (1);9-3-5
2. Haddon Twp.(3);19-2-1
3. Shawnee (4);12-2-4
4. West Deptford (5);141-5-2
5. Cherokee (2);12-2-2
6. Washington Twp. (6);13-4
7. St. Augustine Prep (8);10-5-3
8. Cherry Hill West (7);11-4-2
9. Hammonton (9);12-6-3
10. Egg Harbor Twp. (11);13-4-1
11. Kingsway Reg. (UR);12-5-1
GIRLS SOCCER
1. Eastern Reg. (1);20-1-2
2. Shawnee (2);17-4-1
3. Ocean City (4);15-0-3
4. Sterling (5);16-1-1
5. Schalick (6);15-1-2
6. Rancocas Valley (9);16-3-1
7. Williamstown (10);14-4
8. Lacey Twp. (UR);13-5-1
9. Cherokee (3);15-4
10. Delsea Reg. (7);14-3
11. Cherry Hill West (11);11-6-3
FIELD HOCKEY
1. Camden Catholic (1);18-1
2. Kingsway Reg. (2);17-2-1
3. Collingswood (3);17-3
4. Clearview Reg. (4);18-2
5. Ocean City (5);14-3-2
6. St. Joseph Acad. (6);16-1-2
7. Seneca (7);13-6
8. Washington Twp. (UR);15-5
9. West Deptford (11);15-4-1
10. Eastern Reg. (10);10-9
11. Egg Harbor Twp. (9);11-5-4
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
1. Paul VI (1);26-0
2. Southern Reg. (2);29-0
3. Williamstown (3);25-4
4. Pinelands Reg. (5);18-8
5. Pleasantville (6);21-1
6. Mainland Reg. (7);18-4
7. Washington Twp. (4);23-4
8. Shawnee (8);15-8
9. Barnegat (9);13-6
10. Moorestown (10);18-7
11. Seneca (UR);11-11
GIRLS TENNIS
1. Shawnee (1) 16-2
2. Haddonfield (2) 19-5
3. Lenape (3) 12-4
4. Moorestown (4) 17-6
5. Mainland Reg. (5) 19-1
6. Haddon Twp. (6) 18-3
7. Clearview Reg. (7) 17-2
8. Cherry Hill East (8) 12-5
9. Pemberton (9) 16-1
10. GCIT (10) 16-4)
11. Cherokee (11) 10-7
