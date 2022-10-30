See who is ranked in this week's Press Elite 11

A ranking of football teams in the West Jersey Football League and in southern Ocean County and, for all other sports, teams in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties. Rankings selected by The Press’ high school sports staff based on observation, research and interviews. Records through Saturday. Previous rankings in parentheses:
FOOTBALL
1. Delsea Reg. (1) 9-0: Beat Deptford 48-13
2. Toms River North (2) 10-0: Beat Old Bridge 49-7
3. Camden (3) 8-1: Beat Nottingham 41-0
4. Mainland Reg. (4) 8-1: Beat Moorestown 63-10
5. Holy Spirit (5) 7-1: Idle
6. Millville (7) 7-2: Beat Lacey Township 49-6
7. Hammonton (8) 8-2: Beat Hightstown 48-6
8. St. Augustine Prep (9) 5-4: Idle
9. St. Joseph Academy (10) 5-2: Idle
10. Kingsway Reg. (11) 6-3: Beat Southern Regional 35-6
11. Lenape (UR) 5-4: Beat Freehold Township 40-0
BOYS SOCCER
1. Delran (1);9-3-5
2. Haddon Twp.(3);16-2-1
3. Shawnee (4);12-2-4
4. West Deptford (5);141-5-2
5. Cherokee (2);12-2-2
6. Washington Twp. (6);13-4
7. St. Augustine Prep (8);10-5-3
8. Cherry Hill West (7);11-4-2
9. Hammonton (9);12-6-3
10. Egg Harbor Twp. (12);13-4-1
11. Kingsway Reg. (UR);12-5-1
GIRLS SOCCER
1. Eastern Reg. (1);20-1-2
2. Shawnee (2);17-4-1
3. Ocean City (4);15-0-3
4. Sterling (5);16-1-1
5. Schalick (6);15-1-2
6. Rancocas Valley (9);16-3-1
7. Williamstown (10);14-4
8. Lacey Twp. (UR);13-5-1
9. Cherokee (3);15-4
10. Delsea Reg. (7);14-3
11. Cherry Hill West (11);11-6-3
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
1. Paul VI (1);23-0
2. Southern Reg. (2);29-0
3. Williamstown (3);23-4
4. Washington Twp. (4);22-3
5. Pinelands Reg. (5);16-8
6. Pleasantville (6);19-1
7. Mainland Reg. (7);16-4
8. Shawnee (8);14-7
9. Barnegat (10);13-6
10. Moorestown (9);18-6
11. Sterling (UR);17-10
GIRLS TENNIS
1. Shawnee (1);16-2
2. Haddonfield (3);19-5
3. Lenape (5);12-4
4. Moorestown (2);17-6
5. Mainland Reg. (4);18-1
6. Haddon Twp. (6);18-3
7. Clearview Reg. (7);17-2
8. Cherry Hill East (8);12-5
9. Pemberton (9);16-1
10. GCIT (10);16-4)
11. Cherokee (11);10-7
FIELD HOCKEY
1. Camden Catholic (1);17-1
2. Kingsway Reg. (2);15-2-1
3. Collingswood (4);15-3
4. Clearview Reg. (3);16-2
5. Ocean City (7);12-3-2
6. St. Joseph Acad. (6);14-1-2
7. Seneca (UR);11-6
8. Hammonton (9);13-3-2
9. Egg Harbor Twp. (10);10-4-4
10. Eastern Reg. (8);9-8
11. West. Deptford (UR);13-4-1
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
1. Cherokee (1)
2. Haddonfield (3)
3. Southern Reg. (2)
4. Highland Reg. (7)
5. Cinnaminson (4)
6. Lenape (10)
7. Cherry Hill East (UR)
8. Ocean Cty (8)
9. Williamstown (5)
10. Haddon Heights (8)
11. Washington Towp. (9)
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
1. Haddonfield (1)
2. Clearview Reg. (2)
3. Toms River North (5)
4. Southern Reg. (8)
5. Ocean City (3)
6. Mainland Reg. (4)
7. Cherry Hill East (UR)
8. Sterling (UR)
9. Washington Twp. (9)
10. Bishop Eustace (11)
11. Paul VI (UR)
