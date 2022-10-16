See who is ranked in this week's Press Elite 11

A ranking of football teams in the West Jersey Football League and in southern Ocean County and, for all other sports, teams in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties. Rankings selected by The Press’ high school sports staff based on observation, research and interviews. Records through Saturday. Previous rankings in parentheses:
FOOTBALL
1. Delsea Reg. (1) 7-0: Beat Hammonton 28-3
2. Toms River North (2) 8-0: Beat Toms River East 70-6
3. Camden (3) 6-1: Beat Paulsboro 41-0
4. Mainland Reg. (4) 7-1: Beat Clearview 41-14
5. Holy Spirit (5) 6-1: Idle
6. Pennsauken (8) 7-0: Beat Camden Catholic 39-6
People are also reading…
7. Millville (10) 5-2: Beat Ocean City 41-7
8. St. Joseph Acad. (11) 5-1: Beat Lenape 29-28
9. Hammonton (6) 6-2: Lost to Delsea Regional 28-3
10. Kingsway Regional (UR) 5-2: Beat Cherokee 35-21
11. Lenape (9) 4-3: Lost to St. Joseph 29-28
BOYS SOCCER
1. Delran (1);6-3-5
2. Cherokee (6);9-2-1
3. Haddon Twp.(4);12-2
4. Shawnee (7);8-2-2
5. West Deptford (9);11-4
6. Washington Twp. (UR);10-3
7. Cherry Hill West (UR);9-2-2
8. Middle Twp. (5);14-1
9. St. Augustine Prep (3);9-5-2
10. Kingsway Reg. (8);9-4-1
11. Egg Harbor Twp. (10);12-4
GIRLS SOCCER
1. Eastern Reg. (1);14-1-2
2. Ocean City (2);10-0-1
3. Sterling (3);13-0-1
4. Rancocas Valley (5);13-1-1
5. Shawnee (4);12-3
6. Cherokee (6);12-2
7. Schalick (9);9-1-2
8. Delsea Reg. (UR);12-2
9. Toms River North (7);8-5
10. Williamstown (8);10-4
11. Seneca. (11);9-6
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
1. Paul VI (1);18-0
2. Southern Reg. (2);23-0
3. Washington Twp. (3);17-2
4. Williamstown (8);18-4
5. Pinelands Reg. (4);15-5
6. Mainland Reg. (7);13-2
7. Shawnee (5);11-5
8. Toms River North (6);9-4
9. Pleasantville (10);14-0
10. Moorestown (9);14-4
11. Barnegat (11);9-6
GIRLS TENNIS
1. Shawnee (1);9-1
2. Moorestown (3);11-4
3. Haddonfield (4);16-4
4. Mainland Reg. (2);13-1
5. Lenape (7);9-2
6. Haddon Twp. (10);17-2
7. Clearview Reg. (8);15-2
8. Cherry Hill East (11);9-3
9. GCIT (UR);13-3
10. Pemberton (6);15-1
11. Egg Harbor Twp. (5);14-3
FIELD HOCKEY
1. Camden Catholic (2);10-1
2. Kingsway Reg. (1);11-2
3. Clearview Reg. (4);11-1
4. Collingswood (UR);10-3
5. Shawnee (UR);8-3-1
6. Eastern Reg. (3);6-5
7. St. Joseph Acad. (7);11-0-1
8. Ocean City (8);9-2-2
9. Hammonton (11);9-2-1
10. Cedar Creek (10);10-1-2
11. Egg Harbor Twp. (UR);9-4-3
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
1. Clearview Reg. (1)
2. Haddonfield (2)
3. Ocean City (3)
4. Mainland Reg. (4)
5. Toms River North (5)
6. Pt. Pleasant Borough (UR)
7. Washington Twp. (6)
8. Cherokee (8)
9. Egg Harbor Twp. (7)
10. Southern Reg. (9)
11. Toms River South (11)
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
1. Cherokee (1)
2. Southern Reg. (2)
3. Williamstown (3)
4. Cherry Hill East (4)
5. Haddonfield (5)
6. Highland Reg. (6)
7. Haddon Heights (7)
8. Washington Twp. (8)
9. Cinnaminson (9)
10. Lenape (UR)
11. Ocean City (10)
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.