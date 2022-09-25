 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
THE PRESS ELITE 11

See who is ranked in this week's Press Elite 11

  • 0
090922-pac-spt-Hammonton

Scenes from the soccer match with Hammonton High School hosting Middle Township High School, September 8, 2022. MTHS goalie Devon Bock stopping a shot.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Salem and southern Ocean counties. Rankings selected by The Press’ high school sports staff based on observation, research and interviews with players and coaches. Team records through Sunday. Local teams in bold. Last week’s ranking in parentheses:

FOOTBALL

1. Delsea Regional (1), 4-0: Beat Kingsway Regional 26-21.

2. Toms River North (2), 5-0: Beat Long Branch 42-7

3. Millville (3), 3-1: Idle

4. Camden (5), 3-1: Idle

5. Salem (6), 4-1: Beat Cedar Creek 26-20

6. Timber Creek (7), 5-0: Beat Cherry Hill West 23-0

7. Haddonfield (8), 3-0: Beat Woodbury 28-6

People are also reading…

8. Mainland Regional (10), 4-1: Beat Hammonton 29-14

9. Holy Spirit (11), 4-1: Beat St. Augustine 28-7

10. Hammonton (4), 4-1: Lost to Mainland Regional 29-14

11. Pennsauken (UR), 4-0: Beat Trenton 63-0

FIELD HOCKEY

1. Eastern Regional (1);3-0

2. Camden Catholic (2);5-0

3. Kingsway Regional (3);7-0

4. West Deptford (6);6-0

5. Clearview Regional (5);4-0

6. Haddonfield (4);5-2

7. Ocean City (8);4-1-1

8. Rancocas Valley (UR);4-1-1

9. St. Joseph Academy (9);5-0-1

10. Moorestown (7);5-3

11. Egg Harbor Township (10);3-2

BOYS SOCCER

1. St. Augustine Prep (1);6-0-1

2. Delran (2);3-2-2

3. Cherokee (6);5-0-1

4. Toms River North (3);2–1

5. Middle Twp. (7);7-0

6. West Deptford (9);5-2

7. Haddon Twp. (10);6-1

8. Egg Harbor Twp. (11);6-1

9. Kingsway Reg. (5);3-2

10. Clearview Reg. (4);3-2-2

11. Shawnee (UR);3-1-2

GIRLS SOCCER

1. Cherokee (3);6-0

2. Shawnee (4);7-0

3. Ocean City (1);5-0-1

4. Toms River North (2);3-2

5. Sterling (5);6-0

6. Eastern Reg. (6);6-1-1

7. Schalick (7);5-0-1

8. Rancocas Valley (UR);7-0-1

9. Williamstown (9);4-2

10. Kingsway Reg. (UR); 5-2

11. Delsea Reg. (UR);4-1

GIRLS TENNIS

1. Shawnee (7);7-1

2. Mainland Regional (3);7-0

3. Moorestown (2);7-3

4. Haddonfield (4);8-3

5. Egg Harbor Twp. (4);6-1

6. Pemberton (10);8-0

7. Lenape (UR);4-1

8. Clearview Regional (8);8-1

9. Vineland (9);8-3

10. Haddon Township (5);8-1

11. Cherry Hill East (UR);4-3

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

1. Paul VI (1);9-0

2. Southern Reg. (2);8-0

3. Washington Twp. (3);6-0

4. Pinelands Reg. (4);5-1

5. Shawnee (UR);5-3

6. Toms River North (UR);4-1

7. Mainland Reg. (5);6-1

8. Williamstown (UR);6-2

9. Camden Catholic (11);4-1

10. Barnegat (8); 4-3

11. Gloucester Tech (9);4-2

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

1. Mainland Regional (1)

2. Haddonfield (3)

3. Clearview Regional (2)

4. Toms River North (6)

5. Southern Regional (4)

6. Egg Harbor Twp. (11)

7. Washington Twp. (5)

8. Ocean City (7)

9. Cherokee (8)

10. Cherry Hill East (9)

11. Toms River South (UR)

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

1. Cherokee (1)

2. Haddonfield (7)

3. Cherry Hill East (4)

4. Haddon Heights (2)

5. Highland Regional (3)

6. Washington Twp. (6)

7. Williamstown (7)

8. Ocean City (8)

9. Southern Regional (9)

10. Lenape (UR)

11. Manchester Twp. (UR)

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News