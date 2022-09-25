See who is ranked in this week's Press Elite 11

A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Salem and southern Ocean counties. Rankings selected by The Press’ high school sports staff based on observation, research and interviews with players and coaches. Team records through Sunday. Local teams in bold. Last week’s ranking in parentheses:
FOOTBALL
1. Delsea Regional (1), 4-0: Beat Kingsway Regional 26-21.
2. Toms River North (2), 5-0: Beat Long Branch 42-7
3. Millville (3), 3-1: Idle
4. Camden (5), 3-1: Idle
5. Salem (6), 4-1: Beat Cedar Creek 26-20
6. Timber Creek (7), 5-0: Beat Cherry Hill West 23-0
7. Haddonfield (8), 3-0: Beat Woodbury 28-6
8. Mainland Regional (10), 4-1: Beat Hammonton 29-14
9. Holy Spirit (11), 4-1: Beat St. Augustine 28-7
10. Hammonton (4), 4-1: Lost to Mainland Regional 29-14
11. Pennsauken (UR), 4-0: Beat Trenton 63-0
FIELD HOCKEY
1. Eastern Regional (1);3-0
2. Camden Catholic (2);5-0
3. Kingsway Regional (3);7-0
4. West Deptford (6);6-0
5. Clearview Regional (5);4-0
6. Haddonfield (4);5-2
7. Ocean City (8);4-1-1
8. Rancocas Valley (UR);4-1-1
9. St. Joseph Academy (9);5-0-1
10. Moorestown (7);5-3
11. Egg Harbor Township (10);3-2
BOYS SOCCER
1. St. Augustine Prep (1);6-0-1
2. Delran (2);3-2-2
3. Cherokee (6);5-0-1
4. Toms River North (3);2–1
5. Middle Twp. (7);7-0
6. West Deptford (9);5-2
7. Haddon Twp. (10);6-1
8. Egg Harbor Twp. (11);6-1
9. Kingsway Reg. (5);3-2
10. Clearview Reg. (4);3-2-2
11. Shawnee (UR);3-1-2
GIRLS SOCCER
1. Cherokee (3);6-0
2. Shawnee (4);7-0
3. Ocean City (1);5-0-1
4. Toms River North (2);3-2
5. Sterling (5);6-0
6. Eastern Reg. (6);6-1-1
7. Schalick (7);5-0-1
8. Rancocas Valley (UR);7-0-1
9. Williamstown (9);4-2
10. Kingsway Reg. (UR); 5-2
11. Delsea Reg. (UR);4-1
GIRLS TENNIS
1. Shawnee (7);7-1
2. Mainland Regional (3);7-0
3. Moorestown (2);7-3
4. Haddonfield (4);8-3
5. Egg Harbor Twp. (4);6-1
6. Pemberton (10);8-0
7. Lenape (UR);4-1
8. Clearview Regional (8);8-1
9. Vineland (9);8-3
10. Haddon Township (5);8-1
11. Cherry Hill East (UR);4-3
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
1. Paul VI (1);9-0
2. Southern Reg. (2);8-0
3. Washington Twp. (3);6-0
4. Pinelands Reg. (4);5-1
5. Shawnee (UR);5-3
6. Toms River North (UR);4-1
7. Mainland Reg. (5);6-1
8. Williamstown (UR);6-2
9. Camden Catholic (11);4-1
10. Barnegat (8); 4-3
11. Gloucester Tech (9);4-2
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
1. Mainland Regional (1)
2. Haddonfield (3)
3. Clearview Regional (2)
4. Toms River North (6)
5. Southern Regional (4)
6. Egg Harbor Twp. (11)
7. Washington Twp. (5)
8. Ocean City (7)
9. Cherokee (8)
10. Cherry Hill East (9)
11. Toms River South (UR)
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
1. Cherokee (1)
2. Haddonfield (7)
3. Cherry Hill East (4)
4. Haddon Heights (2)
5. Highland Regional (3)
6. Washington Twp. (6)
7. Williamstown (7)
8. Ocean City (8)
9. Southern Regional (9)
10. Lenape (UR)
11. Manchester Twp. (UR)
