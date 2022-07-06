See who are The Press Girls Crew All-Star boats

THE PRESS GIRLS CREW ALL-STARS
LIGHTWEIGHT EIGHT
OCEAN CITY
Lilly Teofanova, Emma Kelly, Leah Japzon, Danielle Weidner, Anna Stamm, Julia Gray, Lily Beningo, Bridget Millar, coxswain Mia Pancoast
This crew won a three-boat final at the Garden State Scholastic Rowing Championships, commonly called States. Also won at the Atlantic County regatta, and was second out of three crews at the Philadelphia City Championships. Finished fifth at the Scholastic Rowing Association of America Regatta, commonly called Nationals.
NOVICE EIGHT
ATLANTIC CITY
Zuzanna Turska, Kaitlynn Do, Anna Tran, Ahnjeles Maldonado, Maggie Morgan, Ellie Carrasco, Chloe Connors, Gabriela Tayoun, coxswain Tasnova Tayeba
The Vikings crew had a great rivalry with Mainland Regional, and both made the All-Stars list. A.C. finished second to Mainland at both States and the Atlantic County event, but the Vikings won the Philadelphia City Championship in a 12-boat field.
VARSITY SINGLE
HOLY SPIRIT
Megan Baldwin
Finished second at States and won at Atlantic County. Placed second at the City Championships in a field of eight. Finished fifth at Nationals.
JUNIOR FOUR
ATLANTIC CITY
Grace Gaskill, Alexis Gormley, Claire Kelly, Melissa Tran, coxswain Isabella Gravely
Won in a field of 21 crews at the Philadelphia City Championships. Finished third in a field of 49 at the Stotesbury Cup in Philadelphia, the largest high school regatta in the world. At Nationals, Gaskill, Gormley, Alex Siganos, Tran and coxswain Gravely raced in the powerful varsity-four division and they led the area with a second-place finish in the petite (consolation) final.
NOVICE EIGHT
MAINLAND REGIONAL
Leah Nirenberg, Michaela Werber, Madison Siglin, Mackenzie Gannon, Aixell Perez, Lauren Quinn, Molly Lind, Bella Varnadore, coxswain Megan Pruitt
Won at States and Atlantic County, with Atlantic City finishing second in both finals. Then finished third behind winner A.C. at the Philadelphia City regatta.
VARSITY EIGHT
OCEAN CITY
Maddie Keefer, Adison Conti, Molli Dahms, Alexa Schlembach, Lily Beard, Samantha Beckmann, Jamie Wilkinson, Eileen Seif, coxswain Maria Mastrando
Finished second at the Garden State Regatta and won a three-boat race at the Atlantic County regatta. The crew’s County victory led Ocean City to the girls team title.
LIGHTWEIGHT FOUR
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
Kaitlyn Rice, Lily Winkler, Mollie Ireland, Isabella Patel, coxswain Madeline Coyle
The Eagles crew won in a three-boat final at States and also took the four-boat Atlantic County race. Then placed fourth at each of the final three events, Stotesbury, the City Championships and Nationals.
JUNIOR EIGHT
HOLY SPIRIT
Chloe Cooke, Olivia Bencze, Taya Anderson, Peyton Ballard, Allison Lee, Eve Amalfitano, Caroline Spina, Melissa Ledwold, coxswain Sara Lavigna (Makayla Cappuccio rowed on the crew at Nationals)
The area’s fastest girls crew. Finished second at States, and won a five-boat race at the County Championships. Finished third out of 44 boats at the Stotesbury Cup and was third at the City Championships. Placed fourth at Nationals, 0.278 seconds behind third-place Baylor.
NOVICE FOUR
OCEAN CITY
Kenzie Driscoll, Kira Morjakous, Bailee Quinn, Hailey Cavileer, coxswain Jena Ellis
O.C. won at States and was first out of five boats in the Atlantic County race. Placed second out of 11 boats at the City Championships.
VARSITY FOUR
ABSEGAMI
Adrianna Feliciano, Micale Moeller, Isabella DeStefano, Sarah Ghazaz, coxswain Anna Sophia Hernandez
The Braves had a great rivalry with Mainland, and both crews are Press All-Stars. Mainland was second and Absegami third at States, but the Braves won the Atlantic County race. Absegami didn’t make the final at Stotesbury but was sixith at the City Championships to Mainland’s seventh.
FRESHMAN EIGHT
HOLY SPIRIT
Gwen Amalfitano, Alexandra Solari, Ava Buccafurni, Anika Patel, Ella Bencze, Abby D’Arcangelo, Isabella Scheper, Juliana Gorka, coxswain Gia Rynkiewicz
Finished third at States, and won at Atlantic County. Placed fifth out of 30 boats at Stotesbury.
VARSITY FOUR
MAINLAND REGIONAL
Lilly Sher, Kyra White, Emma Barnhart, Gigi Molosso, coxswain Sienna Carroccia
Finished second at States, and placed sixth out of 41 boats to lead the area at the Stotesbury Cup. The Mustangs made the petite final at Nationals, and rival Absegami was eliminated. But Atlantic City was second in the petite final and Mainland finished sixth.
JUNIOR QUAD
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
Isabella Mardigian, Ali Brown, Sarah Conant, Rachel Kent
Finished second at States, and won a three-boat race at the Atlantic County Championships.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
