See who are The Press Boys Crew All-Star boats

THE PRESS BOYS CREW ALL-STARS
VARSITY SINGLE
HOLY SPIRIT
Aidan Driscoll
The senior led Holy Spirit with wins at the Garden State Championships and the Atlantic County Championships. He was second at the Philadelphia City Championships and topped the area with a close second-place finish at the Scholastic Rowing Association of America Regatta.
NOVICE EIGHT
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
Chase Brown, Matthew Garland, Andrew Celano, Ryan Jones, Alex Smilevski, Shaun Corcoran, Jacob Garrow, Max Smilevski, coxswain Chris Alberico
The Eagles crew was first at the Garden State and Atlantic County regattas. EHT was second in a field of 15 at the Philadelphia City Championships.
LIGHTWEIGHT FOUR
ATLANTIC CITY
Omar Dewair, Joe Aluise, Casey Nguyen, Aaron Simpson, coxswain James Rico
The Vikings won at the Garden State event, which is commonly called States. The A.C. crew placed third at the Philadelphia City Championships.
JUNIOR EIGHT
OCEAN CITY
Jake Tracy, James Nilsen, Drew Young, Ben Wilson, Wesley Dice, Thorne Swift, Colin Abbott, Joey Pepe, coxswain Jake Thurlow
The Red Raiders were the only area boys crew to win at the Philadelphia City Championships. The O.C. crew topped a field of five at the event. Also took fourth at States and won at the Atlantic County event.
NOVICE FOUR
ABSEGAMI
Brayden Wright, David Bekete, Michael Rynkiewicz, Connor Cuviello, coxswain Richard Bodeil
This crew won at States by more than 17 seconds. Also won the Atlantic County race. Placed second out of 11 crews at the Philadelphia City Championships.
VARSITY EIGHT
ST. AUGUSTINE
Angelo Vasti, Ryan Sullivan, Ryan Passetti, Drew Hetzer, Zach Marks, Austin Johnson, Oscar Catanese, Matteo Barberio, coxswain Brendan Profico
Finished second to Montclair at State Championships, and won by more than five seconds in the Atlantic County race. No area varsity eights made finals at the Stotesbury Cup or the SRAA, which is commonly called Nationals.
LIGHTWEIGHT DOUBLE
HOLY SPIRIT
Nick Sarno, Mike Rodriguez
The Spartans won by 14 seconds In a three-boat field at States, and they placed fifth at the Philadelphia City Championships.
JUNIOR DOUBLE
HOLY SPIRIT
Mike Ricciardi, Andrew Krewmaker
Finished fifth out of 31 crews at the Stotesbury Cup Regatta, the only area boys crew to make a final at Stotesbury. Finished third at States, and won the boys double race in the Atlantic County regatta. Placed fourth at the City Championships and was fifth at Nationals. The only area boat to make a final at all five of the season’s main regattas.
VARSITY FOUR
ABSEGAMI
Liam Deibert, Anthony Del Pezzo, Brody Wright, Kyle Razukas, coxswain Keionce Joga
Won a six-boat final at the Atlantic County event., and was sixth at the City Championships.
JUNIOR QUAD
HOLY SPIRIT
Franklin Hudak, Eric Martino, Ryan Bender, Christopher Kai Hurt
Finished sixth out of 10 crews at States and won the varsity quad race at the Atlantic County Championships.
JUNIOR FOUR
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
Aidan Schwartz, Michael Wojciechowicz, Tom Routt, Artie Jonuzi, coxswain Yancy Lopez
Placed third at States and won a six-boat final at the Atlantic County event.
FRESHMAN EIGHT
ST. AUGUSTINE
Sean Dugan, Dean DePalma, Evan Brown, Andrew Cockerham, Rutger Grady, Joden Marchelle, Drew Terista, Logan Wilson, coxswain Holden MacNatt
Finished fifth at the State regatta and won the Atlantic County race.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
