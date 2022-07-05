See who are The Press Boys Crew All-Star boats

THE PRESS BOYS CREW ALL-STARS

VARSITY SINGLE

HOLY SPIRIT

Aidan Driscoll

The senior led Holy Spirit with wins at the Garden State Championships and the Atlantic County Championships. He was second at the Philadelphia City Championships and topped the area with a close second-place finish at the Scholastic Rowing Association of America Regatta.

NOVICE EIGHT

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

Chase Brown, Matthew Garland, Andrew Celano, Ryan Jones, Alex Smilevski, Shaun Corcoran, Jacob Garrow, Max Smilevski, coxswain Chris Alberico

The Eagles crew was first at the Garden State and Atlantic County regattas. EHT was second in a field of 15 at the Philadelphia City Championships.

LIGHTWEIGHT FOUR

ATLANTIC CITY

Omar Dewair, Joe Aluise, Casey Nguyen, Aaron Simpson, coxswain James Rico

The Vikings won at the Garden State event, which is commonly called States. The A.C. crew placed third at the Philadelphia City Championships.

JUNIOR EIGHT

OCEAN CITY

Jake Tracy, James Nilsen, Drew Young, Ben Wilson, Wesley Dice, Thorne Swift, Colin Abbott, Joey Pepe, coxswain Jake Thurlow

The Red Raiders were the only area boys crew to win at the Philadelphia City Championships. The O.C. crew topped a field of five at the event. Also took fourth at States and won at the Atlantic County event.

NOVICE FOUR

ABSEGAMI

Brayden Wright, David Bekete, Michael Rynkiewicz, Connor Cuviello, coxswain Richard Bodeil

This crew won at States by more than 17 seconds. Also won the Atlantic County race. Placed second out of 11 crews at the Philadelphia City Championships.

VARSITY EIGHT

ST. AUGUSTINE

Angelo Vasti, Ryan Sullivan, Ryan Passetti, Drew Hetzer, Zach Marks, Austin Johnson, Oscar Catanese, Matteo Barberio, coxswain Brendan Profico

Finished second to Montclair at State Championships, and won by more than five seconds in the Atlantic County race. No area varsity eights made finals at the Stotesbury Cup or the SRAA, which is commonly called Nationals.

LIGHTWEIGHT DOUBLE

HOLY SPIRIT

Nick Sarno, Mike Rodriguez

The Spartans won by 14 seconds In a three-boat field at States, and they placed fifth at the Philadelphia City Championships.

JUNIOR DOUBLE

HOLY SPIRIT

Mike Ricciardi, Andrew Krewmaker

Finished fifth out of 31 crews at the Stotesbury Cup Regatta, the only area boys crew to make a final at Stotesbury. Finished third at States, and won the boys double race in the Atlantic County regatta. Placed fourth at the City Championships and was fifth at Nationals. The only area boat to make a final at all five of the season’s main regattas.

VARSITY FOUR

ABSEGAMI

Liam Deibert, Anthony Del Pezzo, Brody Wright, Kyle Razukas, coxswain Keionce Joga

Won a six-boat final at the Atlantic County event., and was sixth at the City Championships.

JUNIOR QUAD

HOLY SPIRIT

Franklin Hudak, Eric Martino, Ryan Bender, Christopher Kai Hurt

Finished sixth out of 10 crews at States and won the varsity quad race at the Atlantic County Championships.

JUNIOR FOUR

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

Aidan Schwartz, Michael Wojciechowicz, Tom Routt, Artie Jonuzi, coxswain Yancy Lopez

Placed third at States and won a six-boat final at the Atlantic County event.

FRESHMAN EIGHT

ST. AUGUSTINE

Sean Dugan, Dean DePalma, Evan Brown, Andrew Cockerham, Rutger Grady, Joden Marchelle, Drew Terista, Logan Wilson, coxswain Holden MacNatt

Finished fifth at the State regatta and won the Atlantic County race.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.