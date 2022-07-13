See who are the 2022 Press Golf All-Stars

FIRST TEAM

BRENDAN MEAGHER

St. Augustine Prep

The senior and Press Player of the Year led the area with a 77 at the Tournament of Champions. Also topped the Prep at the Carl Arena/Al Rifkin Tournament with a 76. Finished second overall with a 75 at the South Jersey Non-Public A Tournament. A returning first-team Press Star.

FRANK WREN

St. Augustine Prep

The senior and returning first-team Press All-Star sometimes helped lead the Prep to an 18-1 mark and the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference title. Shot 79 at the TOC.

ISABELLA RUZZO

Mainland Regional

The junior won the CAL Girls Championship with a victory on the third playoff hole after shooting an 87. Placed third out of 44 girls with an 80 at the Arena/Rifkin Tournament.

KAAVYA KOLLI

Oakcrest

The freshman went to a playoff with an 87 before finishing second to Ruzzo in the CAL Girls Championship. Key scorer for the 11-8 Falcons.

ALEX BAYHAM

Ocean City

The freshman won the individual title at the Cape May County Championships with a 36, topping everyone by seven strokes. Led O.C. to the team title at the event. Continued to be an important player for the Red Raiders (14-4).

PATRICK O'HARA

St. Augustine Prep

The sophomore won the CAL boys title with a 76. Also tied for sixth place with a 76 at the Garden State Cup.

SECOND TEAM

Cameron Yoa

Ocean City

Luke Tappeiner

Mainland Regional

Dylan Guercioni

Cedar Creek

Paul Clavner

St. Augustine Prep

Mary Kate Reilly

Southern Regional

Jake Riggs

Middle Township

Yasmeen Muhammad

Barnegat

Andrew Squire

Cedar Creek

Jake Hennelly

Mainland Regional

Thomas Reilly

Pinelands Regional

Hunter Stubley

Cedar Creek

Madeline Beirne

Southern Regional