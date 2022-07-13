 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
THE PRESS GOLF ALL-STARS

See who are the 2022 Press Golf All-Stars

  • 0
Hermits golf team

St. Augustine Prep won the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference championship and finished fifth in The Press Elite 11. The Hermits are The Press Team of the  Year.

 Tom Broomell/St. Augustine Prep, Provided

FIRST TEAM

BRENDAN MEAGHER

St. Augustine Prep

The senior and Press Player of the Year led the area with a 77 at the Tournament of Champions. Also topped the Prep at the Carl Arena/Al Rifkin Tournament with a 76. Finished second overall with a 75 at the South Jersey Non-Public A Tournament. A returning first-team Press Star. 

FRANK WREN

St. Augustine Prep

The senior and returning first-team Press All-Star sometimes helped lead the Prep to an 18-1 mark and the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference title. Shot 79 at the TOC.

ISABELLA RUZZO

Mainland Regional

The junior won the CAL Girls Championship with a victory on the third playoff hole after shooting an 87. Placed third out of 44 girls with an 80 at the Arena/Rifkin Tournament.

People are also reading…

KAAVYA KOLLI

Oakcrest

The freshman went to a playoff with an 87 before finishing second to Ruzzo in the CAL Girls Championship. Key scorer for the 11-8 Falcons. 

ALEX BAYHAM

Ocean City

The freshman won the individual title at the Cape May County Championships with a 36, topping everyone by seven strokes. Led O.C. to the team title at the event. Continued to be an important player for the Red Raiders (14-4).

PATRICK O'HARA

St. Augustine Prep

The sophomore won the CAL boys title with a 76. Also tied for sixth place with a 76 at the Garden State Cup.

SECOND TEAM

Cameron Yoa

Ocean City

Luke Tappeiner

Mainland Regional

Dylan Guercioni

Cedar Creek

Paul Clavner

St. Augustine Prep

Mary Kate Reilly

Southern Regional

Jake Riggs

Middle Township

Yasmeen Muhammad

Barnegat

Andrew Squire

Cedar Creek

Jake Hennelly

Mainland Regional

Thomas Reilly

Pinelands Regional

Hunter Stubley

Cedar Creek

Madeline Beirne

Southern Regional

+6 
Brendan Meagher

Meagher
+6 
Frank Wren.jpeg

Wren
+6 
Isabella Ruzzo headshot

Ruzzo
+6 
Kaavya Kolli headshot

Kolli
+6 
Alex Bayham

Bayham
+6 
Patrick O'Hara headshot

O'Hara

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News