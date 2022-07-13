See who are the 2022 Press Golf All-Stars

FIRST TEAM
BRENDAN MEAGHER
St. Augustine Prep
The senior and Press Player of the Year led the area with a 77 at the Tournament of Champions. Also topped the Prep at the Carl Arena/Al Rifkin Tournament with a 76. Finished second overall with a 75 at the South Jersey Non-Public A Tournament. A returning first-team Press Star.
FRANK WREN
St. Augustine Prep
The senior and returning first-team Press All-Star sometimes helped lead the Prep to an 18-1 mark and the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference title. Shot 79 at the TOC.
ISABELLA RUZZO
Mainland Regional
The junior won the CAL Girls Championship with a victory on the third playoff hole after shooting an 87. Placed third out of 44 girls with an 80 at the Arena/Rifkin Tournament.
KAAVYA KOLLI
Oakcrest
The freshman went to a playoff with an 87 before finishing second to Ruzzo in the CAL Girls Championship. Key scorer for the 11-8 Falcons.
ALEX BAYHAM
Ocean City
The freshman won the individual title at the Cape May County Championships with a 36, topping everyone by seven strokes. Led O.C. to the team title at the event. Continued to be an important player for the Red Raiders (14-4).
PATRICK O'HARA
St. Augustine Prep
The sophomore won the CAL boys title with a 76. Also tied for sixth place with a 76 at the Garden State Cup.
SECOND TEAM
Cameron Yoa
Ocean City
Luke Tappeiner
Mainland Regional
Dylan Guercioni
Cedar Creek
Paul Clavner
St. Augustine Prep
Mary Kate Reilly
Southern Regional
Jake Riggs
Middle Township
Yasmeen Muhammad
Barnegat
Andrew Squire
Cedar Creek
Jake Hennelly
Mainland Regional
Thomas Reilly
Pinelands Regional
Hunter Stubley
Cedar Creek
Madeline Beirne
Southern Regional
