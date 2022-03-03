See how The Press' 34 wrestlers did on the first day of the state tournament in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — The state individual wrestling tournament kicked off Thursday with the first of three days.

Thursday's Session 1 action included the first two rounds — the preliminaries and pre-quarterfinals.

Action will resume with two sessions Friday. Session 2, beginning at 9 a.m., will include wrestleback 1, quarterfinals and wrestleback 2 and 3. Session 3, beginning at 6 p.m., will feature semifinals and wrestleback 4 and 5.

Saturday's Session 4, starting at 10 a.m., features the third-, fifth- and seventh-place bouts. The finals will bein at 2 p.m. with Session 5.

Here are results for 34 wrestlers from Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties. Keep refreshing the page for more updates:

Thursday's Session 1

Preliminary round

106—(17) Chase Quenault, Delbarton d. (16) Carter Pack, Holy Spirit 3-1.

113—(5) Kaden Naame, St. Augustine md. (28) Anthony Viscido, Robbinsville 13-1; (20) Santino Danise, Hanover Park md. (13) Max Elton, Holy Spirit 10-2; (11) Brady Clark, Lacey p. (22) Trey Friedman, Lenape 2:41.

120—(1) Conor Collins, Southern p. (32) Justin Fearon, Middletown North 2:36; (14) Clayton Utter, High Point d. (19) Sean Dever, Egg Harbor Township 9-2; (7) Jack Bastarrika, Mt. Olive d. (26) Bryce Manera, Holy Spirit 5-1.

126—(25) Angelo Messina, Freehold Boro d. (8) Wyatt Stout, Southern 9-7; (7) James Day, Phillipsburg p. (26) Mason Livio, Pinelands 2:51; (15) D'Amani Almodovar, St. Augustine d. (18) Hogan Horsey, Oakcrest 7-2.

132—(11) Hunter Horsey, Oakcrest d. (22) Isiah Shafer, Paul VI 7-0; (10) Jamar Dixon Jr., Delsea d. (23) Hayden Hochstrasser, Southern 5-1.

138—(6) Matt Henrich, Southern d. (27) Daniel DeLusant, North Hunterdon 6-3.

144—(5) Richie Grungo, St. Augustine d. (28) Gustavo Alarcon, Don Bosco 3-0; (4) Ken Sherman, Holy Spirit md. (29) Anthony Profaci, Monroe 10-0.

150—(17) Ryan Smith, Brick Memorial d. (16) Cole Velardi, Southern 6-4; (8) Jake Slotnick, St. Augustine d. (25) Jason Smith, Boonton 3-1.

157—(21) Nick Acque, Howell d. (12) Charley Cossaboone, Ocean City 4-3; (10) Sean Cowan, Absegami p. (23) Devon Turner, Dumont 3:38.

165—(11) Dennis Virelli, St. Augustine d. (22) Tyson Derenberger, Delsea 7-1; (7) Brock Zurawski, Lower Cape May p. (26) Bradford Zajac, Colts Neck 1:59; (18) James Circle, Lacey d. (15) Nick Stump, Christian Brothers Academy 14-9.

175—(16) Trey McLeer, St. Augustine d. (17) Anthony Lawrence, Christian Brothers Academy 6-5; (6) George Rhodes, Absegami d. (27) Jay Stokes, Shawnee 6-1; (7) Harvey Ludington, Brick Memorial tf. (26) Braydon Castillo, Lower Cape May 15-0, 3:04.

190—(5) David Giulian, Middle Township md. (28) Cory Martin, Brick Memorial 14-3; (12) Jared Tracey, Ocean Township p. (21) Matt Coon, Lacey 2:21; (4) Danny Giovacchino, Delsea p. (29) Sam William, Ocean City 1:25; (6) Alex Marshall, St. Augustine md. (27) Matt Schneider, Delaware Valley 11-2.

215—(6) Aidan Schlett, St. Joe Montcvale d. (27) Riley O'Boyle, Southern 5-1; (15) Marcus Hebron, Lower Cape May d. (18) Jake Klein, Jackson Liberty 8-2.

285—(24) Anthony Evangelista, Hammonton d. (9) Bryan Garcia, New Brunswick 7-0; (4) Joseph Abill, Clifton p. (29) John Dodaro, Lacey 2:20.

Pre-quarterfinals

113—(5) Kaden Naame, St. Augustine d. (12) Christopher Nucifora, Bergen Catholic 3-2; (6) Malik Asfour, Lodi d. (11) Brady Carter, Lacey 11-4.

120—(1) Conor Collins, Southern d. (16) Jake Zaltsman, St. John Vianney 6-0.

126—(2) Caedyn Ricciardi, St. Peter's d. (15) D'Amani Almodovar, St. Augustine 6-0.

132—(6) Samuel Kotch, Cinnaminson d. (11) Hunter Horsey, Oakcrest 9-5.

138—(6) Matt Henrich, Southern d. (11) Landon Kearns, St. Thomas Aquinas 6-1.

144—(5) Richie Grungo, St. Augustine d. (21) Brendan Connolly, Northern Highlands 11-9; (4) Ken Sherman, Holy Spirit md. (13) Jared Lee, Warren Hills 10-1.

150—(8) Jake Slotnick, St. Augustine d. (9) Josh Palmucci, Kingsway 6-1.

157—(10) Sean Cowan, Absegami d. (7) Eric Broadie, Bergen Catholic 9-6.

165—(11) Dennis Virelli, St. Augustine vs. (6) Roberto Padilla, St. Joe Montvale; (7) Brock Zurawski, Lower Cape May v. (10) Anthony Harris, St. Peter's; (18) James Circle, Lacey vs. (2) Nicholas Fea, Bergen Catholic.

175—(1) Shay Addison, Rumson-Fair Haven tf. (16) Trey McLeer, St. Augustine 16-0, 4:19; (6) George Rhodes, Absegami vs. (22) Luke Ceneri, Clifton.

