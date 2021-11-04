Second-ranked T.R. North boys soccer tops EHT

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Toms River North High School boys soccer standout AJ Emnace and his Mariners teammates ended Egg Harbor Township’s successful season on Thursday.
Emnace scored the first three goals of the game in the first half as Toms River North, ranked second in The Press Elite 11, beat EHT 6-1 in a South Jersey Group IV quarterfinal game.
Jude Urban scored in the second half for the Eagles.
The speedy Mariners improved to 14-2-1 and will travel to top-seeded Clearview Regional on Monday for South Jersey semifinal game. Clearview (14-4-1), No. 7 in the Elite 11, beat eighth-seeded Rancocas Valley Regional in a shootout in their quarterfinal after the two teams tied 0-0 in regulation and two overtimes.
Egg Harbor Township won the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament this season and finished at 13-7.
“We knew we had our work cut out for us with Toms River North,” Egg Harbor Township coach Pete Lambert said. “They play in the Shore Conference and they’ve won a lot of games. We knew we couldn’t make mistakes against them, which we did.
“We exceeded a lot of expectations this year and had a whole list of accomplishments. We won our conference (tying Hammonton for the CAL American Division title at 10-2 apiece), we won the CAL (Tournament, beating Hammonton 3-2 in the final on Oct. 18), we made the South Jersey Coaches Tournament and we made the state tournament. The guys worked hard and bought into what we wanted to do.
Lambert praised his 13 seniors.
“They put in a good four-year shift,” he said. “They left behind a tough, gritty tradition. But we’re still really young, and the guys coming up will learn from them.”
Emnace, who leads T.R. North with 19 goals, dominated the early part of the game. He fired a low shot into the left corner to make it 1-0 in the ninth minute of play. He got control of a loose ball at the left post in the 15th minute and fired in an easy goal. An EHT player was whistled for an elbow to the face in the 25th minute, and Emnace blasted a penalty kick into the right corner for a 3-0 lead.
“The boys are playing well and they play for each other,” Toms River North coach Joe Mahon said. “They enjoy being with each other on and off the field. My job is easy. I just get them organized and let them enjoy themselves.
“AJ is our big guy up top. He’s very smart, and he’s very good at putting the ball in the back of the net, which is pretty important this time of the year.
Egg Harbor Township is a really good team and they’re well coached. I hadn’t seen them this year, but we’ve seen them on film. Pete does a great job.”
Toms River North edged the Eagles 2-1 in an overtime thriller for the South Jersey Group IV championship in 2019.
Thursday’s game was put nearly out of reach in the ninth minute of the second half and North’s Wil Buono scored near the net for a 4-0 lead.
Urban put EHT on the board from in close when he booted his fourth goal of the season to make it 4-1 with 18 minutes, 54 seconds left.
Chris Bird and Anthony Ruggerio also scored for North. Dawson Kanuik had the victory in goal. EHT goalie Nick Marin had seven saves.
“They were a good team,” said Urban, a 16-year-old junior, of North. “Their strikers were really fast. They were some of our best competition this year. We had a few chances but you have to capitalize.
“It was a good year and a fun year. I’ll miss the seniors, they were good mentors for us. Every game was fun.”
EHT senior Jackson Griffith scored six goals (tied with Ryan Evenson and Gilmer Mendoza for the team lead) and had a team-high nine assists this season.
“I’m upset (about losing) because it’s my senior year, but there’s always positives. We won the CAL and made the Coaches Tournament. Nobody thought we’d do anything because some our best players, like Ahmad Brock, graduated. Everyone was sleeping on us.”
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.