Second-ranked T.R. North boys soccer tops EHT

Lambert praised his 13 seniors.

“They put in a good four-year shift,” he said. “They left behind a tough, gritty tradition. But we’re still really young, and the guys coming up will learn from them.”

Emnace, who leads T.R. North with 19 goals, dominated the early part of the game. He fired a low shot into the left corner to make it 1-0 in the ninth minute of play. He got control of a loose ball at the left post in the 15th minute and fired in an easy goal. An EHT player was whistled for an elbow to the face in the 25th minute, and Emnace blasted a penalty kick into the right corner for a 3-0 lead.

“The boys are playing well and they play for each other,” Toms River North coach Joe Mahon said. “They enjoy being with each other on and off the field. My job is easy. I just get them organized and let them enjoy themselves.

“AJ is our big guy up top. He’s very smart, and he’s very good at putting the ball in the back of the net, which is pretty important this time of the year.

Egg Harbor Township is a really good team and they’re well coached. I hadn’t seen them this year, but we’ve seen them on film. Pete does a great job.”