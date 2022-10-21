Sean Burns and Jayden Llanos spark Holy Spirit to startling comeback win and division title

The Holy Spirit High School football team appeared to be in big trouble Friday night.

The Spartans trailed Kingsway Regional by as many as three touchdowns in the first half. The Dragons had scored a pair of touchdowns within 18 seconds early in the second quarter and, with halftime approaching, were lining up for a field goal to give them a 17-point lead heading into the third quarter.

But Spirit lineman Robert McDevitt blocked the kick.

Everything changed from there.

Spirit scored 25 straight points and won the West Jersey Football League Continental Division title with a stirring 31-27 victory.

Spirit quarterback Sean Burns threw four touchdown passes to Jayden Llanos, including the winner with 44.7 seconds left. Burns also ran for a TD.

Kingsway had a chance to win in the final seconds. The Dragons drove to the Holy Spirit 12 but threw an incomplete pass to the end zone on the game's final play. The Spartans rushed the field in celebration.

This matchup was one of South Jersey’s most anticipated games during the final week of the regular season. Both teams are playoff contenders — Holy Spirit (7-1) in state Non-Public B and Kingsway (5-3) in South Jersey Group V. Holy Spirit is No. 5 in The Press Elite 11. Kingsway is No. 10.

Kingsway built its early behind the passing of quarterback Nate Maiers and the offense and defense of Luke Van Brill.

Van Brill caught a 59-yard TD pass from Maiers to put Kingsway up 13-6 after the first quarter. Van Brill then returned an interception early in the second quarter give Kingsway a 20-6 lead with 11 minutes, 37 seconds left in the second quarter.

Eighteen seconds later after another Kingsway interception, Van Brill caught a 22-yard TD pass to make it 27-6 Dragons. Kingsway, however, would not score again.

The Spartans trailed 27-13 when McDevitt blocked the field goal. Spirit linebacker Nick Medina picked up the loose football and returned it inside the Kingsway 25-yard line.

A few players later with 18.5 seconds left in the first half, Burns found Llanos open in the left corner of the end zone on a 7-yard fade pass to pull Spirit to within eight points at halftime.

Spirit began its final possession at its own 39 with 2:44 left. On the winning score, Burns found Llanos open over the middle at the 5-yard line, he dodged a few tacklers and sprinted across the goal line.

This was Spirit's second win of the season in the final minute. The Spartans beat Cherokee 34-31 on Mason Forte's last second field in the season opener back in August.