Sean Burns and Gavin Roman's special connection propels the Holy Spirit football team

Holy Spirit High School quarterback Sean Burns has a simple explanation for why he throws the ball to Gavin Roman so often.

“He’s always open,” Burns said. “That’s all I’ve got to say.”

Roman has caught 63 passes for 697 yards and four touchdowns. His 63 catches broke the school record of 61 set by Kevin Hallman in 1988, according to South Jersey football historian Chuck Langerman.

“Me and Sean have a connection,” Roman said. “It’s kind of hard to explain. We’re always on the same page.”

That connection and the rest of the Spartans will be tested when Spirit (6-1) plays at Kingsway Regional (5-2) 6 p.m. Friday. The winner will be the West Jersey Football League Continental Division champion. Spirit is ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11. Kingsway is ranked No. 10.

Burns and Roman grew up around Holy Spirit football. Gavin’s dad, Chalie, is a former head coach and a long-time assistant. Burns’ dad, Kevin, was also an assistant.

The two seniors began their football careers playing for the Absecon Blue Devils in the Atlantic County Junior Football League.

As youngsters, Burns and Roman often threw the football around behind the stands at games. They watched Spirit win state titles in 2007 and 2010. The Spartans football tradition means a lot to both.

“We’ve been at Spirit since we were 5 or 6-years-old,” Roman said. “You work harder when you know what you’re working for.”

Spirit actually uses the pass to control the football this season. Many of the completions to Roman are short passes.

“That’s our running game,” Roman said.

All Roman and Burns sometimes need to do is glance at each other at the line of scrimmage to determine what kind of route Roman is going to run.

“He’s so quick off the line of scrimmage,” Burns said of Roman. “Even on deep routes, he just runs by people.

Roman is not Spirit’s only talented receiver. Burns has completed 140 of 202 passes for 1,806 yards and 17 TDs. Senior wide receiver Jayden Llanos has caught 23 passes for 392 yards and seven TDs.

In addition to the division title being at stake, Spirit needs a win to boost its state Non-Public B playoff hopes, which begin Nov. 4/5.

Kingsway is a South Jersey Group V contender. The Dragons, who have won three straight, also feature a stellar passing game. Kingsway quarterback Nate Maiers has thrown for 1,261 yards and 19 TDs.

“This is going to be the best coached team we’ve played so far this season,” Roman said.

The high school football regular season schedule ends this week. Burns and Roman know their time as Spirit teammates is coming to an end.

“It’s definitely coming up fast,” Roman said.

The duo obviously wants their high school careers to end with a state championship, but they’re not getting ahead of themselves. When asked about the future, they sound exactly like the coach’s sons that they are.

“We’re just taking it week by week,” Burns said. “We’re just looking forward to Friday.”