Seagull Classic basketball showcase canceled for 2021

The Seagull Classic has been cancelled for 2021 after the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced their protocols for winter sports season.
According to the protocols there will be no multiteam competitions, such as basketball holiday tournaments and showcase events, wrestling quad meets and large indoor track and field meets.
Support Local Journalism
In light of yesterday’s @NJSIAA announcement pertaining to winter sports, we are officially cancelling the 2021 Seagull Classic. If the guidelines change in the coming months we will certainly reevaluate and try to hold something. Looking forward to bigger & better in 2022! pic.twitter.com/Reajr3N07a— Spartan Athletics (@HSHS_Athletics) October 14, 2020
Classic showcase returns for the third time last year since The South Jersey Basketball Summit Organization revitalized the event in 2018. The Organization is a group of basketball officials dedicated to improving the game. The organization runs the annual CO Basketball Summit, a gathering of coaches and officials involved in the South Jersey basketball scene.
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball
Contact: 609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.