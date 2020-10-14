 Skip to main content
Seagull Classic basketball showcase canceled for 2021
Seagull Classic basketball showcase canceled for 2021

Atlantic City vs Middle Township

Atlantic City vs Middle Township during the first half of the high school girls basketball game at Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit High School Friday Jan 3, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea

The Seagull Classic has been cancelled for 2021 after the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced their protocols for winter sports season.

According to the protocols there will be no multiteam competitions, such as basketball holiday tournaments and showcase events, wrestling quad meets and large indoor track and field meets.

Classic showcase returns for the third time last year since The South Jersey Basketball Summit Organization revitalized the event in 2018. The Organization is a group of basketball officials dedicated to improving the game. The organization runs the annual CO Basketball Summit, a gathering of coaches and officials involved in the South Jersey basketball scene.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

