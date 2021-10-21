Seagull Classic announces 2022 schedule

The 2022 Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit High School will begin with a pair of rivalry games.
The high school basketball showcase event will begin Friday with the Holy Spirit and Atlantic City boys and girls teams matched up against each other.
The Seagull existed from 1972-1990 and was once of the nation’s best known high school basketball tournaments. Former NBA standouts Albert King, Jamal Mashburn and current Oklahoma City Thunder coach Billy Donovan played in the event.
The South Jersey Basketball Summit Organization revitalized the event in 2018. The Organization is a group of basketball officials dedicated to improving the game. The organization runs the annual CO Basketball Summit, a gathering of coaches and officials involved in the South Jersey basketball scene.
Here is the schedule:
Friday, Jan. 7
6:00: Holy Spirit vs Atlantic City (Girls)
8:00 Holy Spirit vs Atlantic City (Boys)
Saturday, Jan. 8
11:00 Manasquan vs Mainland (Girls)
12:30 Wildwood vs Cedar Creek (Boys)
2:00 Ocean City vs Gloucester Catholic (Girls)
3:30 Ocean City vs Rancocas Valley (Boys)
5:00 Lower Cape May vs Southern (Boys)
6:30 St. Augustine vs Timber Creek (Boys)
8:00 Elizabeth vs Neuman Goretti, PA (Boys)
Sunday, Jan. 9
11:00 Wildwood vs. Our Lady of Mercy (Girls)
12:30 Mainland vs Cherokee (Boys)
2:00 Camden Catholic vs Wildwood Catholic (Boys)
3:30 St. Joseph Academy vs Haddonfield (Boys)
5:00 Lenape vs Newark East Side (Boys)
6:30 Egg Harbor Twp. vs Linden (Boys)
8:00 Holy Spirit vs Pleasantville (Boys)
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
