Seagull Classic announces 2022 schedule

The 2022 Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit High School will begin with a pair of rivalry games.

The high school basketball showcase event will begin Friday with the Holy Spirit and Atlantic City boys and girls teams matched up against each other.

The Seagull existed from 1972-1990 and was once of the nation’s best known high school basketball tournaments. Former NBA standouts Albert King, Jamal Mashburn and current Oklahoma City Thunder coach Billy Donovan played in the event.

The South Jersey Basketball Summit Organization revitalized the event in 2018. The Organization is a group of basketball officials dedicated to improving the game. The organization runs the annual CO Basketball Summit, a gathering of coaches and officials involved in the South Jersey basketball scene.

Here is the schedule:

Friday, Jan. 7

6:00: Holy Spirit vs Atlantic City (Girls)

8:00 Holy Spirit vs Atlantic City (Boys)

Saturday, Jan. 8

11:00 Manasquan vs Mainland (Girls)

12:30 Wildwood vs Cedar Creek (Boys)