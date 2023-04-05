Keira Cunningham celebrated her 10th birthday Sunday with a major award.

The Sea Isle City standout girls wrestler captured the Trinity Award after she won the 75-pound championship in the 9-and-under division at Reno Worlds, which was held Friday through Sunday in Nevada.

The Trinity Award is the highest achievement in youth wrestling, said Keira's father, Joe Cunningham. A wrestler earns the prestigious award if they win the Tulsa Kickoff Classic, Tulsa Nationals and Reno Worlds all in one season.

Keira captured the title at the Tulsa Kickoff Classic in November and the Tulsa Nationals in January. After winning all three events, she also earned national recognition and is the top-ranked wrestler in her weight class in the country.

Joe Cunningham compared the Trinity Award to the Triple Crown. And winning the award gave her momentum to only get better, Keira said.

"It feels really good because it's not given out often," said Keira, who added she felt confident she could win the award as many of the same opponents were at the tournaments. "It's very rare. … I tried my hardest and I know if you work hard for something and want it really bad, then you are able to get it."

Keira, along with her older sister Brynn, wrestle for the Upper Township youth team. The sisters are three-time USA Wrestling New Jersey champions. Brynn was fifth at the Tulsa Kickoff Classic and sixth at the Tulsa Nationals.

Keira captured the team title for Upper Township with her win at Reno Worlds, winning a trophy that weighed about 30 pounds. Both the Trinity Award and individual trophies were about 20 pounds.

Transporting the trophies home was an adventure as the Cunninghams needed a custom-made box from FedEx for the team trophy, and had to rent carts at the airport just to get all three of them inside and on the flight home.

"It's amazing watching our daughter achieve a dream that she set for herself that we thought may have been out of reach, but she accomplished not only what she wanted, but she exceeded everyone's expectations by doing it three times," said Kelly Cunningham, who is Keira's mother.