 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday's N.J. football scores
0 comments
agate
SATURDAY'S N.J. FOOTBALL SCORES

Saturday's N.J. football scores

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
103121-pac-spt-oceancity

On October 30 2021, in Ocean City, OCHS hosts Williamstown High School football.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

Bergen Catholic 21, St. Peter's Prep 0

Bordentown 49, Lower Cape May Regional 13

Chatham 28, Roxbury 7

Colts Neck 28, Holmdel 27

Delsea 42, Steinert 14

Demarest 35, Bergenfield 24

Governor Livingston 24, Johnson 21

Haddon Heights 14, Willingboro 6

Hawthorne 20, Manchester Regional 0

Jackson Memorial 19, Marlboro 14

Kittatinny 13, Wallkill Valley 10

Manasquan 28, Asbury Park 0

Mendham 14, Morristown 0

Neptune 34, Monmouth 18

New Providence 36, Spotswood 0

North Plainfield 13, South River 0

Ocean City 31, Williamstown 14

Old Tappan 52, Morris Knolls 34

Paulsboro 35, Sterling 12

Penns Grove 35, West Deptford 15

Pennsauken 35, Ewing 6

Plainfield 32, Perth Amboy 17

Rahway 40, Hillside 21

Salem 42, Buena Regional 7

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton out of World Series after leg fracture

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News