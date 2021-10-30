Saturday's N.J. football scores

Bergen Catholic 21, St. Peter's Prep 0
Bordentown 49, Lower Cape May Regional 13
Chatham 28, Roxbury 7
Colts Neck 28, Holmdel 27
Delsea 42, Steinert 14
Demarest 35, Bergenfield 24
Governor Livingston 24, Johnson 21
Haddon Heights 14, Willingboro 6
Hawthorne 20, Manchester Regional 0
Jackson Memorial 19, Marlboro 14
Kittatinny 13, Wallkill Valley 10
Manasquan 28, Asbury Park 0
Mendham 14, Morristown 0
Neptune 34, Monmouth 18
New Providence 36, Spotswood 0
North Plainfield 13, South River 0
Ocean City 31, Williamstown 14
Old Tappan 52, Morris Knolls 34
Paulsboro 35, Sterling 12
Penns Grove 35, West Deptford 15
Pennsauken 35, Ewing 6
Plainfield 32, Perth Amboy 17
Rahway 40, Hillside 21
Salem 42, Buena Regional 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
