SEAGULL CLASSIC | ATLANTIC CITY 64, HOLY SPIRIT 53

Sasha Lemons leads Atlantic City to much-needed win over Holy Spirit at Seagull Classic

ABSECON — After a slow start to its season, the Atlantic City High School girls basketball team can’t be picky about wins.

But the Vikings earned an extra-satisfying victory Friday night.

Senior guard Sasha Lemons scored 14 points to lead Atlantic City to a 64-53 win over rival Holy Spirit in a Seagull Classic matchup. Senior center Quanirah Montague scored 18, grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked four shots for the Vikings. Sabrina Little sparked Spirit with 16 points and five rebounds.

Atlantic City had lost four of its first five games.

“We definitely needed this win,” Lemons said. “We played hard all four quarters. Normally, we’ll wait for somebody to punch us before we say, ‘Oh, let’s snap into it.’ Tonight, we were the ones who came out with the punch.”

Atlantic City began the season with high expectations in part because of the presence of the 6-foot-5 Montague, who has committed to attend Mississippi State on an NCAA Division I basketball scholarship. Needless to say, the Vikings were not happy with their slow start.

“We were definitely talking about it a lot,” Lemons said. "It was very heartbreaking for us.”

The Vikings were not only thrilled with the win but also that it came against a rival.

“That added a lot to it,” Lemons said with a smile. “It’s rivalry game. You have to come in with the mindset of winning.”

The Atlantic City-Spirit contest was the first of 18 games to be played Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the Seagull at Holy Spirit. The showcase event features some of the state’s top boys and girls teams.

While the Vikings had struggled to start the season, Spirit had won seven of its first eight games.

But Atlantic City never trailed Friday. The Vikings outrebounded Holy Spirit 48-28 and outscored the Spartans 40-16 in the paint.

Atlantic City led by as many as 18 in the second half. Kira Murray of Holy Spirit made a 3-pointer with 1 minute, 59 seconds left in the game to cut the Atlantic City lead to 54-47.

But Spirit could get no closer.

Montague, Lemons and Eileen Roach each made foul shots in the final two minutes to clinch the win.

The key to the win for the Vikings was they got contributions not only from Montague but others as well. Roach had 12 points and three steals. Lemons was 5 of 7 from the field. Freshman forward Taison Parker scored nine and had 13 rebounds and three steals.

“We slowed down tonight,” Vikings coach Jason Lantz said. “We rushed a lot earlier this season. A lot of our girls had deferred to Montague because she’s such a talent even when she’s triple- and double-teamed. Tonight, everyone made plays.”

Atlantic City hopes Friday’s win leads to future success.

"This is going to give us some enthusiasm,” Lemons said. “From here on out, everybody knows they have to work hard. Nothing is given to us. We have to work for everything.”

Sasha Lemons headshot

Lemons

 Mike McGarry
Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Atlantic City 64, Holy Spirit 53

Atlantic City;9 18 19 18—64

Holy Spirit;6 9 16 22—53

AC: B. Roach 2, Lemons 14, Jackson 3, Gormley 3, Montague 18, Marota 3, E. Roach 12, Parker 9

HS: Murray 9, Murphy 3, Little 16, Petrosh 2, Cella 10, Bell 2, T. Murphy 3, Watson 2, Byrnes 6

