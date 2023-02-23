WILLIAMSTOWN — Sasha Lemons made one of the most electrifying plays at the most opportune time Thursday.

The senior made a 3 at the third-quarter buzzer to tie the game and propel the fifth-seeded Atlantic City High School girls basketball team to a 56-52 victory over fourth-seeded Williamstown in a South Jersey Group IV quarterfinal game.

The Vikings trailed 21-11 after the first quarter and 33-25 at halftime.

"It came down to who wanted it more," Lemons said. "It seemed, at the beginning, they wanted it much more than us. But we came out after halftime with more fire than them. We had our hearts in it. We came here for this. We worked all season for this."

The Vikings trailed 36-25 early in the third quarter after Williamstown's Ava Eberly made a 3. But Atlantic City turned up the energy, started rebounding more and forced the Braves to take mid-range shots.

Standout guard Quanirah Montague went 7-for-8 from the free-throw line in the third for Atlantic City (21-5), who is No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Bridget and Eileen Roach made some crucial baskets, and the Vikings cut their deficit to 43-40. With seconds remaining, Lemons took a long-ranged shot and tied the game.

Atlantic City will play top-seeded Shawnee in the semifinals at 11 a.m. Saturday.

"Every time she shoots it, I think it's going in," Atlantic City coach Jason Lantz said of Lemons. "I'm not surprised she made it. Sometimes I wish she would shoot a little bit more because when she gets going it's hard to stop her, even with contested shots."

When Lemons shot went in, she was visibly pumped.

And so was the rest of the team.

Montague, a senior who is committed to Mississippi State University on an NCAA Division I scholarship, finished with a game-high 22 points and 18 rebounds. Bridget Roach added 13 points.

"It gave us so much energy," said Lemons, who only had one point at halftime but finished with eight. "I just felt so relieved I made the 3. I was just feeling, like, we needed this. We needed this. I'm trying to go out with a bang senior year."

Montague grabbed a defensive rebound to start the fourth quarter, and she passed the ball down court to Lemons, who made the score 45-43. Taison Parker made a layup to extend the lead to 47-45, and Bridget Roach made a basket to make it 49-45. Montague's basket made it 51-48, and senior Zashirah Jackson extended the lead to 54-50 after scoring and then making the ensuing free-throw after being fouled.

Atlantic City outscored Williamstown 31-19 in the second half.

"I'm proud of the girls because they stepped up in big moments," Lantz said. "They composed themselves. The second half, we did not force things to happen. We played to the pace that we haven't been recently. So, it was good to see them slow down and get into what we needed to get into to execute."

After two quick baskets from Bridget Roach and Montague to start the game, the Vikings led 4-0. But Williamstown went on a 14-1 run to take a 14-5 lead, capitalizing on Atlantic City's turnovers. The Braves outscored the Vikings 7-6 to close out the first quarter and led 21-11.

The Vikings outscored the Braves 14-12 in the second quarter.

"Honestly, to just play together," Lantz said of his halftime speech to his team, "to stick to the principles and characteristics we talked about in the program. To their credit, Lemons, Montague and Jackson all stepped up their leadership and kind of willed the team to play better."

Parker and Alexis Gormley each scored four for Atlantic City, and Jackson added three. Eileen Roach scored two. Gormley added eight rebounds, and Jackson had four steals.

For Williamstown (20-9), Iriona Gravley scored 20. Ava Eberly added 11, including three 3s. Carla Jones scored 10.

"We just had to fight back," Lemons said. It came down to who had more heart."

Atlantic City, which started the season 1-4 but has since gone 20-1, will now take on a tough Shawnee team. The Renegades have won 13 of their last 14 games and are No. 6 in the Elite 11.

"I'm super excited. We just want it," Lemons said.

Added Lantz, "Every game is a championship for us. Every team is a championship team, and we want to do our best to go out and execute and play hard."