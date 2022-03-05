Salem beats Wildwood in Group I semi

The Salem High School boys basketball team beat visiting Wildwood 73-52 Saturday in a South Jersey Group I semifinal game.

Junior Hans led third-seeded Wildwood with 21 points, and Jordan Fusik had 11. Ryan Troiano and Dom Troiano added eight and seven, respectively.

Amare Smith scored 20 points for second-seeded Salem, and Myles Rodgers and Randy Sayers each had 12.

Girls basketballSouth Jersey Group III semifinal

(2) Timber Creek 62, (3) Ocean City 27: Timber Creek (21-5), ranked ninth in The Press Elite 11, led 21-9 at halftime and pulled away. Nal’La Bennett led second-seeded Timber Creek with 25 points. and Amaya Burch had 19 points and 10 rebounds.

For the third-seeded Red Raiders (18-9), Marin Panico scored 14, and Avery Jackson and Maddy Monteleone each had five.

SwimmingNJSIAA State Meet of Champions

The State Individual Swimming Championships, known as the Meet of Champions, began Saturday at Gloucester County Institute of Technology with preliminary heats.

St. Augustine Prep’s Cole Jennings finished third in a boys 200-yard individual medley heat in 1 minute, 52.88 seconds. Freshman teammate Michael McCarthy was third in a 500 freestyle heat in 4:39.43. The Egg Harbor Township boys 200 freestyle relay team placed third in 1:26.72. Jennings also was fifth in the 100 breaststroke.

The top eight finishers in each of high school swimming’s 11 events return Sunday for the championship finals. The ninth-through-16th finishers will be in Sunday’s consolation finals.

