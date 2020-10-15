Sage Glover, Camryn Dirkes each score twice for Mainland

ABSECON — The Mainland Regional High School girls soccer team overcame a great first half by host Holy Spirit and rallied for a 4-2 win Thursday.
Sage Glover and Camryn Dirkes scored two goals apiece for the Mustangs.
Mainland improved to 3-1, with its only loss being 3-2 on Saturday to last year’s state Group III champion Ocean City. The Spartans fell to 3-2.
Holy Spirit led 2-1 at halftime, as Taylor Magill, a senior transfer from Lower Cape May Regional, scored twice for the Spartans.
“I think we calmed ourselves down in the second half,” Mainland coach Chris Meade said. “We had a lot of chances in both halves, and I think we were frustrated in the first half. When we got the first goal in the second half (by Dirkes) it opened things up. You just keep grinding along and share the ball and good things happen.”
The Mustangs trailed 2-1 until Dirkes tied it from 20 yards out on the right side 15 minutes into the second half. She fired the go-ahead goal into the right corner to make it 3-2 Mainland midway through the second half. Glover scored on a penalty kick with a high shot with about 10 minutes left.
“We weren’t nervous in the first half, we just weren’t finishing,” said Dirkes, a 17-year-old junior from Linwood. “It was great to get a few in the back of the net. We were communicating, and we all played together as a team.”
Glover thought the team was passing in combination in both halves. “We rushed a lot of things in the first half but in the second half we were playing well together,” said Glover, a 16-year-old junior from Linwood. “It was a really good match.”
Magill scored the game’s first goal from 10 yards out on a break upfield midway through the first half. Glover tied it at 1-1 five minutes later on a scramble near the Holy Spirit net, and Alyssa Turner assisted.
Magill blasted a turnaround shot from outside the box into the left corner with 10 minutes before intermission and Holy Spirit was up 2-1. Spartans goalie Morgan Keil made two big saves to keep her team in the lead.
“I’m proud of the way we played. Mainland is a very good team,” Holy Spirit coach Alicia Downey said. “Our team showed a lot of talent and effort. We talked about playing the Spartan way, to never give up, and if you lose it get it back.
“Taylor Magill dominates on the field, and she’s becoming a team leader too. She’s a fantastic addition. Morgan Keil is a junior, and has been a starter since her freshman year. She was a little nervous as a freshman but you’d never know that now. She played a great game.
Mainland; 1 3 — 4
Holy Spirit; 2-0 — 2
Goals—Glover (2), Dirkes (2) MR. Magill (2) HS.
Records—Mainland 3-1, Spirit 3-2
Holy Spirit vs Mainland girls soccer
