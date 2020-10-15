Sage Glover, Camryn Dirkes each score twice for Mainland

ABSECON — The Mainland Regional High School girls soccer team overcame a great first half by host Holy Spirit and rallied for a 4-2 win Thursday.

Sage Glover and Camryn Dirkes scored two goals apiece for the Mustangs.

Mainland improved to 3-1, with its only loss being 3-2 on Saturday to last year’s state Group III champion Ocean City. The Spartans fell to 3-2.

Holy Spirit led 2-1 at halftime, as Taylor Magill, a senior transfer from Lower Cape May Regional, scored twice for the Spartans.

“I think we calmed ourselves down in the second half,” Mainland coach Chris Meade said. “We had a lot of chances in both halves, and I think we were frustrated in the first half. When we got the first goal in the second half (by Dirkes) it opened things up. You just keep grinding along and share the ball and good things happen.”

The Mustangs trailed 2-1 until Dirkes tied it from 20 yards out on the right side 15 minutes into the second half. She fired the go-ahead goal into the right corner to make it 3-2 Mainland midway through the second half. Glover scored on a penalty kick with a high shot with about 10 minutes left.