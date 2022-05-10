Rylee Johnson, Deirdre Jones reach milestones, No. 6 Southern defeats No. 9 Lacey: Late Monday roundup

Rylee Johnson scored her 100th career assists and Deirdre Jones got her 100th career point to lead the Southern Regional High School girls lacrosse team to a 15-3 victory over Lacey Township in the Shore Conference Tournament second round Monday.

The Rams (12-2) are No. 6 in The Press Elite 11. The Lions (12-4) are ranked ninth.

Johnson scored four and added three assists. Jones added a team-leading 12 ground balls to go with six draw controls, three assists and one goal. Delaney Falk had five goals and an assist. Sophia Cooney scored four and added an assist. Katie Braun scored once. Morgan Muirhead made five saves.

Madelyn Bell, Madison MacGillivray and Kayleigh Flanegan scored for Lacey. Maeve Meehan made 17 saves. Lacey was the 14th seed, Southern the fourth seed.

The Rams will host fifth-seeded Middletown South in the quarterfinals Wednesday.

No. 7 Barnegat 12, Shore Reg. 11: Calli Dunn led the 10th-seeded Bengals with eight goals and three assists. Alyson Sojak scored three and added an assist. Savia Singh had two assists and a goal. Emalie Menegus made six saves. Barnegat (16-1), ranked seventh, led 8-5 at halftime.

Maddie Malfa scored four and had three assists for seventh-seeded Shore (7-7).

Barnegat will play at second-seeded Trinity Hall in the quarterfinals Wednesday.

Cedar Creek 10, Atlantic City 4: Cierra Sansone scored four goals for the visiting Pirates (6-9), and Abby Winterbottom and Mackenzie Smith had three goals apiece in the Cape-Atlantic League game. Rachel Dutton had five draw controls and four ground balls, and Isabella Cote had five ground balls. Mia Simone had six saves for Cedar Creek. The Vikings fell to 2-10.

Boys lacrosse

No. 2 Southern Reg. 15, Jackson Memorial 3: Jack Kolbe scored four and added four assists for the Rams (12-1) in the second round of the Shore Conference Touornament. Ryan Sininsky added three goals for Southern, the fifth-seeded team in the tournament and the No. 2 team in The Press Elite 11. Joey DeYoung added three assists and a goal. Jake Washco scored two and had one goal. Hayden Lucas scored twice and added an assist. Kurt Falk and Zach Washco scored one and had an assist. Falk won 18 of 21 faceoffs. Tyler Sininsky made four saves.

Hunter Olsen made 12 saves for 12th-seeded Jackson Memorial (9-5).

Southern will play at fourth-seeded Christian Brothers at 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

Egg Harbor Twp. 14, Cedar Creek 10: Nick Gargan scored four and added two assists for the Eagles (8-5) in a Cape-Atlantic League game. Tevon Belgrave and Tyler Wright each scored three. Mike Kazmi scored two goals and added an assist. Jason Bordonaro had a game-high seven ground balls. Noah Gibbs had three assists and a goal. Zack Pennock scored once and had an assist. Justin Simms made 13 saves.

Kevin Dougherty had five goals for Cedar Creek (7-6). Jason Bishop scored three and had an assist. Jacob Morrison scored two. James Murray added five ground balls.

Oakcrest 12, Absegami 4: Jayden Williams scored four and had four assists for the Falcons (3-6). Gunnar Angier added 11 ground balls, scored four goals and had an assist. Joseph Snodgrass had two goals and an assist. Angelo Luma and William Will each scored once. Nick Thavisack had an assist. Luma won seven of 13 faceoffs. Owen Haugan made 13 saves.

The Braves fell to 2-8.

Boys volleyball

ACIT 2, Pennsauken 1: The Red Hawks won by set scores of 26-24, 22-25, 26-24. Gilbert Canazares led with seven digs, six kills and one ace. Tim Creelman added 12 assists and a kill. Narshid Cruz had eight kills and a block.

Toms River East 2, Lacey Twp. 0: Toms River East (1-12) earned its first win of the season with a 25-22, 25-23 victory over the Lions (6-10). Adaym Corbet led with 12 digs and five kills for Toms River East.

