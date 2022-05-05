Rylee Johnson breaks program assist record, Southern tops Toms River South: Late Wednesday roundup

Rylee Johnson broke the program record for career assists Wednesday as the Southern Regional High School girls lacrosse team beat Toms River South 18-4 in a Shore Conference South A Division game.

Johnson finished with three assists, three goals and a team-leading eight draw controls.

Sophia Cooney scored six for the Rams (10-2). Deirdre Jones added six assists and two goals. Deleney Falk had a career-high in points with five assists. Anna Malandro and Emma Gallaro each scored twice. Jones, Malandro and Johnson each had four ground balls. Avery Smith and Ayla Cozzone each scored.

Eva Kuri scored twice for Toms River South (7-6).

Mainland Reg. 16, Absegami 2: Charlotte Walcoff scored six for the Mustangs (8-6). Eva Blanco had five ground balls and scored three. Julianna Medina scored two and had two assists. She also had three ground balls and three draw controls. Lani Ford scored twice. Jane Meade, Ava Sheeran and Sienna Gizelbach each scored once. Kylie Kurtz made five saves.

Analise Myles scored both goals for the Braves (1-10).

Holy Spirit 15, Cedar Creek 2: Maggie Cella scored four and added an assist for the Sparants (10-3), who led 12-0 at halftime. Leah Corkhill scored three and had three assists. Maddie Abbott and Emma Watson each scored two. Hanna Watson added seven assists and one goal. Sienna Calhoun, Taylor Murphy and Brielle Soltys each scored once. Destiny Collazo made four saves. The Pirates fell to 5-8.

No. 10 Lacey Twp. 15, Ocean Twp. 12: Zoey Smith scored five for the Lions (11-3), ranked 10th in The Elite 11. Madison MacGillivray scored four and had an assist. Kayleigh Flanegan scored three and had an assist. Madelyn Bell added two goals and an assist. Shyanne Nucifora had one goal and an assist. Maeve Meehan made 16 saves.

Grace Martel scored six for Ocean Township (10-4). Morgan Horowitz made four saves.

Middle Twp. 15, Our Lady of Mercy 5: Brianna Robinson scored five and had three assists for the Panthers (6-7). Abbie Teefy added four goals and two assists. Maddyn McAnaney scored three. Eliza Billingham added three assists and a goal. Holly Mader had five ground balls and two goals. Olivia Rodgers made seven saves.

Mina Lockhart scored two for the Villagers (6-5). Anissa Serafine added a goal and an assist. Fiona Lockhart and Rylie Gemberling each scored once. Drew Coyle had four ground balls. Lindsey Serafine made 21 saves.

Boys lacrosse

No. 9 Ocean City 17, Egg Harbor Twp. 2: Pat Grimley scored five and added five assists for the Red Raiders (8-7). Charlie Schutta scored three and had three assists. Dom Guerrera scored two and had two assists. Guerrera and Dylan Dwyer each had seven ground balls. Dwyer won 19 of 20 faceoffs and added two assists.

Jack Davis scored twice. John Moyer and Ori Levy-Smith each added a goal and an assist. Andrew Koch and Dylan Schlatter each scored once. Gavin Neal made five saves. Winfield Dunn made four.

Noah Gibbs and Mike Kazmi scored for the Eagles (6-5). Justin Simms made 15 saves.

Lower Cape May Reg. 15, Oakcrest 4: Macky Bonner scored seven and had an assist for the Caper Tigers (9-2). Matthew Brown had three assists and score twice. Gavin Hill and Taj Turner each scored two and added two assists. Ryan Gibson scored once. Zac Castellano won 11 of 20 faceoffs and had an assist. Quinten Hagan made seven saves.

Gunnar Angier, Jayden Williams, Joseph Snodgrass and Nick Thavisack each scored once for Oakcrest (1-6). Owen Haugan made six saves.

Manasquan 18, Barnegat 4: Aidan Reiser and Luke Tortorici each scored twice for the Bengals (9-5). Lucas Holland made 11 saves. Manasquan improved to 11-3.

Lacey Twp. 13, Donovan Catholic 6: Corey Smith scored five and added three assists for the Lions (7-7). Matt VanNortwick scored four and had an assist. John Dodaro had a team-leading five ground balls and scored twice. He also won 10 of 15 faceoffs. Padraic Banfield and Dominic Tarricone each had three ground balls. Gaetano Dimiele had two assists and scored once. Jack Borel added a goal. Chad Moore made 10 saves. Donovan Catholic fell to 3-10.

