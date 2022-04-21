 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL | NO. 1 ST. AUGUSTINE PREP 11, HOLY SPIRIT 2

Ryan Weingartner homers for St. Augustine in win over Holy Spirit

ABSECON — Ryan Weingartner remembers being the little guy on the St. Augustine Prep baseball team.

He was a 5-foot-4 freshman, who the Hermits would designate hit for.

Now a 5-11, 175-pound senior, Weingartner bats third in one of the state’s best lineups.

The shortstop hit his third home run of the season as St. Augustine beat Holy Spirit 11-2 in matchup of Cape-Atlantic League contenders Thursday afternoon. St. Augustine (7-0) is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11.

“I've never really been the biggest guy,” Weingartner said. “The power coms from working out and getting after it every single day.”

Weingartner finished 3 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs scored. His two-run home run came in the top of the fourth and gave the Hermits an 8-0 lead.

“It was a first-pitch fastball, and he left it over the plate,” Weingartner said. “I’m honestly just trying to hit a line drive to get the inning started. The ball just happened to get out.”

Weingartner, who has committed to Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia, hit one home run last season. He worked out all offseason and added about 15 pounds. That doesn’t mean he’s swinging for the fences every at-bat.

“I really got after it in the weight room,” he said. “I still pride myself on getting on base and not striking out as much. Anything to help the team win. Obviously, home runs are great, but I’m just trying to get on base.”

Weingartner hopes his growing isn’t done.

“My dad is 6-2,” he said with a laugh. “I’m getting up there. Hopefully, I get to 6-foot.”

St. Augustine took control with three runs in the top of the first. Mason Dorsey and Cole Frye each contributed RBI singles in that inning.

There was no shortage of hitting standouts for the Hermits.

Josiah Ragsdale scored three runs. Kyle Neri was 1 for 3 with two runs scored.

“We’re lucky to have such great guys in our lineup,” Weingartner said. “We out the ball in play. We’re fast. We’re athletic. We steal bags and when guys get in scoring position, we (drive) them in.”

Junior pitcher CJ Furey allowed five hits and two runs in four innings to get the win.

“He got a head and he kept the ball down,” St. Augustine coach Mike Bylone said of Furey.

St. Augustine returns to the field Friday to play one the season’s biggest games to date. The Hermits will host Kingsway Regional, which is 8-0 and ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11.

“We’re looking forward to tomorrow,” Weingartner said. “Good team, getting back out there in Richland (where St. Augustine is located), good crowd. We’re ready for tomorrow.”

Box score

St. Augustine;312 220 1—11 8 1

Holy Spirit;000 200 0—2 8 1

2B—Ragsdale, Neri SA. Spina, Cooper HS.

WP—Furey

LP—Lodgek

