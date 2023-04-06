Ryan Troiano went 3 for 3 with four RBIs and two runs to lead the Wildwood High School baseball team to a 12-2 win over Atlantic City in a nonconference game Thursday.

Junior Hans struck out four and allowed just three hits in five innings for the Warriors (1-2). He also had two runs. Logan Totten singled and scored two. Brian Cunniff added two RBIs and a run.

Oldis Zappata doubled and scored for Atlantic City (0-3). Ramsel Perez also scored and had a hit. Ramsel Perez struck out three in two innings.

Hammonton 11, Lower Cape May Reg. 6: The Blue Devils (2-1) scored eight runs in the top of the sixth inning. Jaiden Franchetti struck out four in 2 2/3 innings. Frank Sacco struck out three in 2 1/3 innings.

For the Caper Tigers (1-1), Kody Lewis went 4 for 4 with a run and an RBI. Matt DiCave added two hits, an RBI and a run. Kyle Satt scored twice.

Shawnee 4, Vineland 3: Yenuelle Rodriguez went 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs for the Fighting Clan (1-1). Anthony Rakotz walked and scored a run. Xavier Cortez struck out nine in five innings.

For Shawnee (3-1), Josh Goulburn and Michael Pierson each had two RBIs. Michael Whitmore struck out eight in six innings.

No. 10 Mainland Reg. 10, Oakcrest 0: Tanner Levin allowed just one hit and struck out five in a complete game for Mainland (2-1), which is No. 10 in The Press Elite 11. Chase Camac and Brady Blum each singled and drove in two runs. Christian Elliott had two hits. Cohen Cook broke the game open in the fifth inning with a three-run homer. Mainland scored six runs in the fifth.

For Oakcrest (1-2), Zachary Cogswell-D'Augustine singled.

No. 4 Egg Harbor Twp. 10, Cedar Creek 0: Jason Salsbery pitched a five-inning complete game with nine strikeouts for the Eagles (3-0). Mike Piskun went 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Joey Velardi went 2 for 3 and scored. Cam Flukey went 2 for 2 with three stolen bases and two runs scored.

Jerry McGowan singled for Cedar Creek (2-2).

No. 8 Ocean City 11, St. Joseph 5: Shawn Repetti scored two and had an RBI for the Red Raiders (0-3). Evan Taylor went 2 for 3 with five RBIs. Matt Pashley scored two runs. Noah Herrington added two RBIs. Kameron Street struck out four in 32/3 innings.

The Wildcats (0-3) scored five in the top of the third inning to take a 5-3 lead, but the Red Raiders scored seven runs in the bottom of the third to take a 10-5 lead.

Penns Grove 16, Bridgeton 1: Elijah Crespo went 3 for 4 with six RBIs and three runs for Penns Grove (1-2). Chase Wills scored two runs and had two RBIs. He struck out eight in four innings. For Bridgeton (0-3), Marshon Green went 2 for 3 and scored.

Highland Reg. 13, Cape May Tech 3: Vincent Davis homered and had three RBIs for Highland (2-1). Kory Jenkins scored four runs. Vincent Davis had three RBIs. For the Hawks (2-1), Tanner Oliva went 2 for 2 with an RBI and a run. James Murray doubled and scored two runs. He struck out two in two innings.