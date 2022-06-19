Ryan Taylor's 2B in 11th sends Tri-Cape to Carpenter Cup final

Ryan Taylor hit an RBI double in the bottom of the 11th inning as the Tri-Cape all-star baseball team advanced to its second straight Carpenter Cup Classic final.

The St. Augustine Prep graduate went 3 for 4 with a double, a triple, a run and two RBIs in a 6-5 victory over Inter-Ac/Independent in the semifinals Sunday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Tri-Cape will play in the Carpenter Cup championship at 1 p.m. Monday at FDR Park in Philadelphia. Tri-Cape will face the winner of Burlington County and Mercer County, which is being played this afternoon.

Tri-Cape, which features top players from the Cape-Atlantic League and Tri-County Conference, captured its first Carpenter Cup title in 2021. The 36th edition of the Carpenter Cup began Monday with 16 teams and 400 players throughout the tri-state area. The event is a single-elimination format, and Tri-Cape has won all three of its games.

Holy Spirit graduate Trevor Cohen singled and tripled. Vincent Davis hit a two-run homer. Gavin Healy (Oakcrest) and Cohl Mercado (St. Joseph Academy) each drove in one run.

Cameron Flukey (Egg Harbor Township) pitched the final three innings to get the win. He allowed two runs on a hit and two walks. He struck out seven.

Christian Coppola (Cedar Creek) allowed three runs, all in the first inning, and struck out four in three innings. Tanner Nolan (Gloucester Catholic), Owen Davenport (Highland Regional), Chris Montone (Williamstown) and Joey Fanelli (Kingsway Regional) combined for five shutout innings and six strikeouts in relief before Flukey entered in the ninth.

Teague Davis and Chuck Norton each hit an RBI double and Connor Scanlan drove in a run on a groundout to give Inter-AC/Independent a 3-0 lead in the first.

Tri-Cape finally got on the board in the sixth inning when Taylor tripled and Mercado drove him in on a groundout to make it 3-1. Davis' two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh tied it, and Tri-Cape added another run to take the 4-3 lead.

Healy's RBI in the bottom of the eighth extended the Tri-Cape lead to 5-3. Inter-Ac/Independent tied the game in the top of the ninth on Jaden Smith's two-run triple, before Taylor's walk-off double in the 11th won it.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

