Ryan Smith steps down as EHT track and field coach

Ryan Smith missed a special moment.

This past winter, while coaching the Egg Harbor Township High School indoor track and field team, his son, Clayton, won a street hockey title. Smith had helped coach that team, but was unable to be there for the championship because of his high school duties.

Instead, Smith watched through FaceTime as the team celebrated their Jersey Shore Street Hockey Association title and held up the banner. And that wasn't the only sporting event he missed that his two sons compete in.

"I had to be there instead of the high school level," Smith said.

Smith announced Tuesday on Twitter that he is stepping down as the Eagles' boys indoor and outdoor track and field coach after 12 successful seasons. Smith wanted to spend more time with his family and attend and coach his sons' games.

Smith's sons — Clayton, 7, and Bennett, 6 — play multiple sports, including soccer, flag football, street hockey, basketball and baseball. Smith will also see his wife, Carli, more. EHT has not officially hired a new coach yet, but Smith plans to still help out on occasion.

"I talked to so many people who have been through it all (coaching at different levels), and you always seem to get the same message," Smith said. "You never get the time back with you kids and all that stuff.

"A lot of people are saying sorry (to hear he is stepping down) and all that, but I am all good," Smith added. "I am happy and I am healthy. I am going to stick to youth coaching for now."

Smith took over the program in 2011. He led the Eagles to the 2013 state Group IV indoor title, six South Jersey Group IV indoor, four outdoor sectional, including this spring, seven straight team Atlantic County Championships and six straight Cape-Atlantic League American Division titles.

Athletic Director Kevin Rutledge just completed his first year at EHT. When he first started, Rutledge leaned on Smith as the longtime track coach not only knew the athletic program well, but Smith understood the community, Rutledge said.

Smith was very dedicated, Rutledge added.

"Obviously, getting to know him closely and getting to know the type of person he is, he's very family-oriented," Rutledge said. "His boys are getting older and he wants to be as good as a coach to them as he has been to the family here at EHT. Anyone can understand and appreciate that.

"We have a lot of respect for the time and effort he has put in here. … It's one of those things where you hate to lose a person of his abilities and talents. But at the end of the day, he will still be around here and helping out the community wherever he can because that is the type of person he is."

After EHT captured the 2019 S.J. Group IV outdoor title, the bus ride back was a great memory, Smith said. EHT had hosted the sectional meet in the past, but it was at Washington Township High School that year. When the bus got near EHT, fire trucks led the way down English Creek Avenue back to the school, like this past spring when the meet was at Buena Regional.

Both celebrations were electric.

But just watching the athletes succeed, smile and be happy and remain healthy were equally as successful and memorable, Smith said. Every winter and spring, EHT would have 80 to 100 boys come out. So, to get to know them all and talk to them was special, Smith said.

Smith embraced the size of the program and will miss being in charge of it and winning championships.

"It was a very tough decision," Smith, 38, said. "Each year you think about it as I am getting a little older with my kids here. But you never want to leave these kids. Like, a junior becoming a senior and all that stuff. You never want to leave this kid or that kid. But, at some point, the decision became easier and easier when it was my kid and being able to see them play.

"That made the decision very easy when it was tough at first."

Even though a decision has not been officially made, there are "exceptional" candidates on the current coaching staff, Rutledge said.

"It's unfortunate that we are losing (Smith), but he is making this decision for his family and we wish him the best moving forward," Rutledge said. "Once an Eagle, always an Eagle."

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

