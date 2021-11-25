Rutgers standout, Cedar Creek grad Bo Melton prepares for final home game

“It was special because you felt the love of everybody in the community that you came from that was there to support you and your accomplishments,” Vicky said.

And that is the plan for Saturday.

“We want to mimic the same for Bo,” Vicky added.

The hope is that Section 130 will be filled with supporters for Bo. Phone calls have been coming in with news that many family members have ordered their tickets, Gary said.

“It’ll be packed with the Melton family all over the place. I think that entire section might be Meltons,” Gary said.

“I know it’ll be a special day for (Bo) and our family,” Vicky said. “Being that my husband and I graduated from Rutgers, we are very proud of him for going there and sticking it out and earning his degree. We are going to make it special.”

During his entire career, Bo wanted to do well and leave his legacy at Rutgers for his parents, saying they were the reason he chose the Scarlet Knights. Bo’s younger brother, Max, also plays for the Scarlet Knights.

“I wanted to make them proud,” Bo said of his parents. “That’s my mark, and that’s what I want to leave for my parents. They deserve to be happy.”