TABERNACLE TOWNSHIP — The Wildwood Catholic High School girls basketball team knew what awaited them at Seneca High School on Wednesday.

Even so, the Crusaders were optimistic as ever as they played state power Rutgers Prep for the South Jersey Non-Public B championship. The same Rutgers Prep team that beat Wildwood Catholic by 31 points in last year’s title game.

“My motto was, ‘If you think you can, you might. If you think you can’t, you won’t,’” Wildwood Catholic coach Steve DiPatri said. “We came up here, playing to win like we always do.”

Top-seeded Wildwood Catholic stayed close for much of the first quarter but eventually fell to third-seeded Rutgers Prep 70-44.

Senior forward Carly Murphy led Wildwood Catholic with 18 points. Katie Ledden and Mikayla Blakes each scored 20 for Rutgers Prep (25-4).

“We made some plays early in the game,” DiPatri said. “We were hanging around and then we came out of character and out of sorts. We didn’t play with discipline on a few possessions, and it hurt us. They’re extremely talented. They’re very athletic and very well coached. You have to play your A game.”

Wildwood Catholic started fast. Murphy sank a 3-pointer and scored seven points in the first quarter. She picked up a loose ball under the basket and scored with 56 seconds left in the first to cut Rutgers Prep’s lead to 11-9.

But the Argonauts scored the next 19 points to build a 30-9 lead with 1 minute, 30 seconds left in the first half. It did not help that Wildwood Catholic standout Kaci Mikulski (nine points) sat much of the first half with three fouls.

Ava Vogdes gave the Wildwood Catholic fans a reason to cheer when she banked in a 3-pointer at the first-half buzzer. But that was one of the few breaks Wildwood Catholic got. The Crusaders also had some open shots that didn’t go in.

“You have to play the perfect game in order to be successful," DiPatri said.

Wildwood Catholic never stopped competing in the second half. Plenty of Crusaders fans made the drive north to watch the game. They gave Murphy a standing ovation as she left the game in the fourth quarter.

“Our school is so small,” Murphy said. "We’re like a family.”

A few minutes after the loss, the Crusaders were able to look back on a successful season.

Wildwood Catholic (24-6) played in the Cape-Atlantic League National Division, which produced two South Jersey champions in Middle Township (Group II) and Ocean City (Group III) and the Cape-Atlantic League winner in Mainland Regional.

It was clearly one of the state’s top divisions.

“You win 24 games playing the schedule we had. You get to the Non-Public B state semifinal,” DiPatri said. ‘I’m going to look back and be happy with what we accomplished. I saw our schedule and thought it would be tough to win 20 games. To win 24 and get back to the South Jersey final is a great accomplishment.”