Roy Salugta's INT return for TD helps Ocean City beat Cedar Creek 21-7

EGG HARBOR CITY — Roy Salugta woke up feeling nervous Saturday morning.

The Ocean City High School junior linebacker was a few hours away from his first varsity start on defense.

“Football takes you so many ways,” Salugta said.

On Saturday, it led him to the end zone.

His second-half, 54-yard interception return for a touchdown propelled the Red Raiders to a 21-7 win over Cedar Creek in a West Jersey Football League Independence Division game.

“I was a little shaky,” Salugta said, “but I knew I had to step up."

Fans nearly filled the home and visiting bleachers on a sunny, hot day to watch Creek and Ocean City meet in a pivotal game for both teams. Both entered the contest 1-1. Although it’s early in the season, a 2-1 team can start to think about the postseason.

Ocean City won despite its offense barely having the ball. The Red Raiders were efficient and took advantage of their few possessions.

Jack Hoag ran 19 yards for a TD on the Red Raiders' first possession to give Ocean City a 7-0 lead.

Riley Gunnels threw a 23-yard TD pass to Hoag with less than 30 seconds to go in the second quarter to put Ocean City up 14-7 at halftime. Gunnels (6 of 11 for 74 yards) set the TD up with a 32-yard completion to Pat Lonergan.

Cedar Creek dominated time of possession from the second quarter on behind the running of Mekhi Harvey (20 carries for 66 yards) and quarterback Billy Smith (eight carries for 45 yards and a TD).

Somehow, the Red Raiders kept Cedar Creek out of the end zone. Junior defensive lineman Ryan Callahan made two tackles for losses for Ocean City in the second half.

"Bend but don’t break,” Ocean City coach Kevin Smith said. “We said that all week. If we don’t give up the big plays, and make the drive the whole field, we feel pretty confident.”

The Ocean City defense also overcame a couple of critical injuries in the second half. Junior linebacker Nick Layton left the game with an Achilles issue, according to Smith. Cramps sidelined senior defensive back Ricky Wetzel, who intercepted a pass to stop Cedar Creek’s first drive of the third quarter.

“I just think we’re buying into that 'next man up' mentality,” Smith said. “This was a day where we felt like we had to patch things together. The young guys all stepped up and played great.”

Salugta’s interception not only gave Ocean City a 14-point lead but also the momentum it needed to finish the game.

Before that pick, Ocean City seemed ready to crack. Cedar Creek defensive lineman Malik Moore-Summers had intercepted a pass to give the Pirates the ball at the Red Raiders' 41-yard line.

But one play later, it was the Red Raiders who were cheering as Salugta’s TD put Ocean City up 21-7 with 6 minutes, 58 seconds left in the game.

“I knew we had to score,” Salugta said. “They were chewing on us. I brought it home for us. I jumped the route. The ball was in the air, and I made a play on it.”

The Red Raiders have won two straight. They rallied from a 20-7 second-half deficit to beat rival Mainland Regional 21-20 on Sept. 1. In both that win and Saturday’s victory, Ocean City made the right play at the right time after its opponent got the better of the play. Smith with a smile said style points don’t matter.

“A lot of people are overlooking us,” Callahan said. “But we’re a family. We’re a strong team. We’re just doing what we have to do.”

Things don’t get any easier for Ocean City. The Red Raiders will host undefeated Delsea Regional, ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11, Friday. Ocean City will then play South Jersey powers Winslow Township (0-2); St. Joseph Academy (1-1), Millville (2-1) and Hammonton (3-0).

“These schedule makers in the WJFL, I don’t know what’s going on there,” Smith said with a laugh. “But we’ll go one day at a time.”