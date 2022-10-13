Rovins wins it in overtime for Mainland boys soccer

Mainland Regional High School's Ethan Rovins scored the winning goal in the first overtime as the Mustangs boys soccer team beat visiting Pleasantville 2-1 on Thursday. Alex Wise assisted.

Mainland's Roody Ducasse scored to make it 1-0 in the first half off an assist by Javier Torres. Pleasantville's Christopher Maldonado tied it in the second half, and Anthony Perdomo assisted. Mainland improved to 5-8-1.

Mainland's Jeff Thomas had eight saves for the win. Giovanni Saavedra made nine saves for Pleasantville (6-3-1).

Cumberland Regional 7, Triton Regional 0: Kevin Baran scored two goals and had one assist for the host Colts (3-9-1) and Jason Angel had two goals. Justen Pace contributed a goal and an assist, and Asher Kennedy and Blake Modri each added a goal. DJ Mosley and Brett Hanaoka each had assists, and Ryan Griner made five saves for the shutout. Jason Briggs had 10 saves for Triton (1-11).

Field hockey

No. 8 Ocean City 3, Lower Cape May Regional 0: Mia Pancoast scored twice for the host Red Raiders (8-2-2), who are ranked No. 8 in the Elite 11 Julia Neff scored one goal, Tricia Nicoletti added two assists and Kate Cossaboone had one assist. Taryn Dolka didn’t have to make a save. For Lower (2-5-3), Sophia Vitelli had 10 saves.

Girls soccer

Our Lady of Mercy Academy 6, Atlantic Christian 0: Drew Coyle had two goals and two assists for the host Villagers (8-4-1), and Isabella Losada and Carley Volkmann both scored twice. Reagan Germanio, Anya Collazo, Ava Mello and Anna Marie Gerace each added assists. Elizabeth Giamboy recorded the shutout with eight saves. Taylor Sutton made 11 stops for Atlantic Christian (7-2).

Lower Cape May Regional 2, Buena Regional 1: Kaia Ray and Joanna Bonney each scored for visiting Lower (7-4). Mya Inman scored for Buena (3-7-2). The score was 1-1 at halftime.