Ron Jaworski's 36th celebrity golf tourney to be held at Blue Heron Pines on Monday

Ex-Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski announced Tuesday he will hold his 36th annual Celebrity Golf Challenge at Blue Heron Pines Golf Club in Galloway Township on Monday.
The event raises funds to support health and wellness for at-risk youth. It has helped raise more than $6 million to support the Jaws Youth Playbook and underserved youth in the greater Philadelphia region.
“For over 36 years, we have had celebrity golf, and during those 36 years, we have given back to our community through donations of time, money, programming and resources,” Jaworski said in a release. “Each year, it is the expression on the children’s faces that continuously motivates my charity, and I to give back greater and grander. Without the support of my friends, family, the community and the amazing sponsors, giving back through events of this magnitude would not be possible.”
Jeremiah Trotter, Mickey Morandini, Freddie Mitchell, John LeClair and Mike Quick are scheduled to play.
Contact: 609-272-7210
