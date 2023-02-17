The aim for every high school wrestler is to reach Atlantic City.

That journey will begin Saturday when the 32 district tournaments around the state will compete to see who the top three wrestlers in each of the 14 weight classes are. Those wrestlers will advance to the eight regional tournaments to be held Feb. 25. From there, only 448 total wrestlers will make the trip to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall for the individual state tournament March 2-4.

On Saturday, local wrestlers will compete in District 25 at Lacey Township, District 30 at Williamstown, District 31 at Delsea Regional and District 32 at Absegami.

Lower Cape May Regional, St. Augustine Prep, Oakcrest, Ocean City, Absegami, Pinelands Regional, Mainland Regional, Barnegat, Atlantic City and Egg Harbor Township are the 10 teams at the District 32 tournament.

The top-seeded wrestlers at District 32 are St. Augustine's Kaden Naame (113 pounds), Jackson Slotnick (120), Anthony Depaul (126) Richie Grungo (144), Brady Conlin (150), Dennis Virelli (157) and Ed Vincent (285); Pinelands' Mason Livio (132) and Gavin Wagner (175); Absegami's Sean Cowan (165) and George Rhodes (190); EHT's Vince Faldetta (138); Lower Cape May's Eric Coombs (106); and Ocean City's Clifford Dirkes (215).

District 31 has Cedar Creek, Millville, Vineland, Holy Spirit, Schalick/Cumberland and Middle Township. The Spartans' Max Elton (120) earned the top seed. Vineland's Josh Kinchen (106), Lionel Powell (157) and Breon Badger (132); Holy Spirit's Chase Calhoun (126); and Middle's Adrien Laboy (150) and Max Adelizzi (175) earned second seeds.

District 30 features Hammonton, St. Joseph Academy and Buena Regional. Hammonton's Luca Giagunto (126) and Frank Italiano (144) earned top seeds. The Blue Devils' Shane Way (113) and Logan Walters (120), and Buena's Allen Adkins (165) are seeded second.

District 25 features Lacey and Southern Regional, both ranked in The Press Elite 11. The Lions' Brendan Schuler (106), Matt Gauthier (144), Luciano Ferranti (175) and Matthew Coon (190); and the Rams' Scottie Sari (120), Conor Collins (126), Wyatt Stout (132), Matt Henrich (150), Cole Velardi (165), Riley O'Boyle (215) and Anthony Evangelista (285) all earned top seeds. Many other Southern and Lacey wrestlers are seeded second.