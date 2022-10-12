RJ Blanda scoes in OT as Wildwood snaps 4-game skid: Late Monday roundup

RJ Blanda scored in overtime to lead the Wildwood High School boys soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Woodstown in a Tri-County Conference game Tuesday.

Tyler Brown assisted on the winning goal. Brown also scored off an assist from Daniel Sanzone in the second half to tie the game 1-1. Alessandro Sanzone made 20 saves.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak and improved Wildwood to 5-5.

Bryce Ayars scored for Woodstown (2-8-2), and Ben Stengel made eight saves.

Wildwood Catholic 10, St. Joseph 6: Jimmy Kane scored his 50th career goal for the Warriors (1-8), who earned their first win this season. Kane finished with eight goals. TJ DiDonato scored twice. Charlie Dunner and Patrick Feketicks each had three assists. Peyton Rosenello and Evan Landis each added an assist.

The Wildcats fell to 1-8.

Buena Reg. 7, Cape May Tech 1: Jaden DelValle scored three for Buena (5-3-1). Matthew Lillia added two goals. John Blasburg had two assists and scored once. Stephen Pepper had two assists. Jake Harris scored once. Octavio Navarro and Anthony Satero each finished with an assist. Geoff Blasberg made three saves.

Cape May Tech fell to 4-9.

Field hockey

Egg Harbor Twp. 8, Timber Creek 0: Jenna Gray scored four and had an assist for the Eagles (9-3-1). Kara Wilson had two assists and a goal . Madison Fortis, Mack Matthews and Makena Kalita each scored once. Julia Zappile and Allison Umplett each added an assist. Semra Alabarda made two saves.

Timber Creek fell to 4-8.

No. 10 Cedar Creek 3, Millville 2: Riley DeMarco scored in overtime for the Pirates (9-1-2). She also scored in the third quarter to tie the game 2-2 and assisted on Abby Messina's goal. Alexis Moler had a goal and assist for the Thunderbolts (3-9). Cameron Price scored once. Stella Sheppard had an assist. Cedar Creek is No. 10 in The Press Elite 11.

Girls volleyball

No. 2 Southern Reg. 2, Toms River East 0: The undefeated Rams (17-0) won by set scores of 25-9, 25-9. Molly Regulski finished with 18 assists, seven service points, three aces and three digs. Jordyn Hamlin added eight kills, five service points, three digs and an ace.Southern is ranked second in The Elite 11.

Egg Harbor Twp. 2, Cedar Creek 0: The Eagles (9-7) won by set scores of 25-21, 25-22. For the Pirates (7-9), Sofia Zahedivash had nine assists and nine service points. Kileen McNeill added six kills and two blocks. Jayla Bussey had five kills and two service points.