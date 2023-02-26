Cedar Creek High School’s Riley Lerner and Southern Regional’s Jayla Hahn will each wrestle for state championships.

The two are going to have to be patient, however.

Sunday's tournament at Phillipsburg High School was only wrestled through the third-, fifth and seventh-place bouts. After winning the semifinals, Riley, Hahn and 22 other girls got the rest of the day off. That's because the 12 championship matches will be wrestled Saturday alongside the boys at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

Lerner will face Somerville's Valarie Maldonado in the 120-pound final, and Hahn will wrestle Jackson Memorial's Kamila Bieszczad at 138.

Wrestlers finishing third through eighth earned medals Sunday. Mainland Regional's Jackie Oviedo-Ramos (126) placed third. Southern's Sam Henrich (145) finished fifth. Ocean City's Danna Ramirez (132) was sixth, and EHT's Kylie Wright took seventh after defeating Buena Regional's Shea Aretz at 126.

Lerner advanced to her third straight state final with a second-period pin against Kingsway Regional’s Reagan Roxas, whom Lerner defeated in the South Region finals Feb. 19. Her region championship was her first after finishing second each as a freshman and sophomore.

Lerner also finished second in the states the last two seasons. The junior will now aim to capture her first title in Atlantic City.

Lerner (29-5) wrestled Maldonado before, calling her tough.

"It's pretty cool, but I'm not quite done yet," said Lerner, who was The Press Girls Wrestler of the Year last season and praised her coaches, teammates and parents for their support. "It will definitely be better if I get first."

Hahn also advanced to the state final with a second period pin against Layla Soto, who won the North II Region title. Hahn earned a first-round bye and won with a quick pin in the quarterfinals.

Hahn (25-0) captured a state title as a sophomore in 2021 with Lakewood. She suffered an injury after regions last season and missed out on back-to-back state titles.

Wright vs. Aretz

Wright, who placed for the first time in her career at the South Region tournament Feb. 19, now earned a state medal. She lost her first-round bout, but won in the wrestlebacks to earn a chance at placing. After falling to the seventh-place bout, Wright earned an 11-3 major decision over Aretz, who won the region title.

Aretz had defeated Wright twice this season, Wright said. Aretz is a freshman, and Wright is a junior.

"It's really tough to wrestle her because we have become friends over the season," Wright said. "So, it was hard. But I put everything I had into that match. S, I am very proud of myself.

Wright was pleased with her performance Sunday.

"I am very excited to end (her season) on a happy note," she said. "There were a few matches I wish I won, but I knew I put my effort in there. I worked so hard this week. My coaches worked really hard with me. They really helped me to get where I am."

Back to A.C.

Girls have not wrestled in Boardwalk Hall since 2020, when Lerner was in eighth grade.

"It's awesome. I have been saying it since freshman year, I want to go to A.C. I'm finally getting it," Lerner said. "I just wish all the other girls could be there, too. I wish we could all be in A.C. and have states like it used to be."

In the 2020-2021 season, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, which governs most high school sports in the state, moved the boys and girls state tournaments to Phillipsburg due to the pandemic. Last season, the NJSIAA moved the boys back to Boardwalk Hall and kept the girls up north.

This year, the governing body is bringing only the girls finals back to Atlantic City, which caused conflicting feelings among coaches and female wrestlers. One concern is the week layoff. Another concern is having equal opportunities as the boys. Still, some of the girls get that spotlight back.

"I am happy we get something, but I am not happy that we all don't get it," Lerner said. "Right now, the boys are getting the whole cookie while the girls are getting a crumb. We don't want the crumbs. We want the cookie."

Boys wrestling

Region 7 Tournament: Seven Southern Regional wrestlers captured region titles Saturday at Cherry Hill East High School. Three Rams finished second, while two placed third. Overall, 12 Rams are going to the state tournament.

The top four wrestlers in each of the 14 weight classes advanced to states, which starts Thursday and ends Saturday in Atlantic City. Eight region tournaments were held across the state.

Twenty-one local wrestlers advanced from Region 8 at Egg Harbor Township High School. Two Lacey Township wrestlers also advanced from Region 7, so 35 locals earned the trip to the resort.

At Region 7, Southern's Anthony Mason (106 pounds), Wyatt Stout (132), Matt Henrich (150), Cole Velardi (165), Mitch Bivona (175), Collin French (190) and Riley O`Boyle (215) each captured titles.

The Rams' Hayden Hochstrasser (144), Anthony Evangelista (285) and Conor Collins (126) each finished second. Scottie Sari (120) and Nick Bennett (157) placed third.

Lacey's Aidan Ott (132) and Matt Coon (190) each placed fourth.