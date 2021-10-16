Riley Gunnels throws 4 TD passes, undefeated Ocean City beats Pemberton 37-0

Ryan Wieand made it 1-0 for the Prep, ranked No. 3 in the Elite 11, but Talvacchio tied it in the 59th minute. Ryan Turner made four saves for the Prep (12-2-1).

GIRLS SOCCER

No. 2 Ocean City 3, No. 5 Millville 2: O.C.’s Summer Reimet scored all three goals in the CAL Tournament first-round game, including the game winner in overtime. Tori Vliet made three saves for the Red Raiders (13-1), who are No. 2 in the Elite 11. Tanasia Stevenson and Olivia Giordano scored one goal apiece for previously unbeaten Millville (11-1), ranked fifth. Cali Sloan had an assist. Gabby Wheatly made 18 saves.

FIELD HOCKEY

Shore Conference Tournament

No. 8 (7) Southern Regional 8, (10) Holmdel 0: Cuinn Deely scored twice for the host Rams (11-3) in the first-round game. Southern is ranked No. 8 in the Elite 11. Shannon Conroy had a goal and two assists, and Jenna Sarnoski, Jessica Bruther and Bella English each added a goal and an assist. Sophia Cooney and Gianna DAgostino scored one goal apiece. Claire Gosse made three saves for the shutout.

Regular season