Riley Gunnels throws 4 TD passes, undefeated Ocean City beats Pemberton 37-0
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Riley Gunnels throws 4 TD passes, undefeated Ocean City beats Pemberton 37-0

Ocean City High School quarterback Riley Gunnels threw four touchdown passes as the unbeaten Red Raiders football team beat host Pemberton 37-0 on Saturday in a West Jersey Football League Independence Division game.

Mike Gray caught three TD passes, and Jack Hoag caught one for 71 yards.

Ocean City, ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 7-0 (4-0). The Red Raiders have five shutouts. Pemberton dropped to 0-5 (0-3).

The Red Raiders’ defense recorded six sacks, a safety and interceptions by Nick Layton, Nasir Kelly and Jon Moyer.

Bridgeton 41, Cherry Hill East 7: The visiting Bulldogs, led by quarterback Ricky Mosley and running back Jermaine Bell, dominated the second half to win the WJFL National Division game. Bridgeton led 14-7 at halftime. Bridgeton improved to 4-3 (2-2). Cherry Hill East fell to 2-5 (0-3).

Lacey Township 27, Colts Neck 21: The visiting Lions improved to 4-2. Colts Neck dropped to 3-3.

BOYS SOCCER

Egg Harbor Township 2, No. 3 St. Augustine Prep 1: Matthew Sanchez scored the game-winner in the 66th minute for EHT in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament first-round game. Dominic Talvacchio also scored for the fourth-seeded Eagles (10-3), and Jackson Griffith had two assists. Nick Marin had five saves for the win. All the scoring came in the second half.

Ryan Wieand made it 1-0 for the Prep, ranked No. 3 in the Elite 11, but Talvacchio tied it in the 59th minute. Ryan Turner made four saves for the Prep (12-2-1).

GIRLS SOCCER

No. 2 Ocean City 3, No. 5 Millville 2: O.C.’s Summer Reimet scored all three goals in the CAL Tournament first-round game, including the game winner in overtime. Tori Vliet made three saves for the Red Raiders (13-1), who are No. 2 in the Elite 11. Tanasia Stevenson and Olivia Giordano scored one goal apiece for previously unbeaten Millville (11-1), ranked fifth. Cali Sloan had an assist. Gabby Wheatly made 18 saves.

FIELD HOCKEY

Shore Conference Tournament

No. 8 (7) Southern Regional 8, (10) Holmdel 0: Cuinn Deely scored twice for the host Rams (11-3) in the first-round game. Southern is ranked No. 8 in the Elite 11. Shannon Conroy had a goal and two assists, and Jenna Sarnoski, Jessica Bruther and Bella English each added a goal and an assist. Sophia Cooney and Gianna DAgostino scored one goal apiece. Claire Gosse made three saves for the shutout.

Regular season

Haddonfield 3, No. 4 Ocean City 2: Joanna Funari, Abby Reenock and Karlie Warner each scored for host Haddonfield (8-5-2), and Moira Geiger made six saves for the win. For O.C. (14-2), ranked fourth in the Elite 11, Olivia Vanesko and Carly Hanin had a goal apiece, and Nicole Carey and Tricia Nicoletti each had assists. Taryn Dolka made 13 saves, and Nora Bridgeford had two saves for the Red Raiders.

West Deptford 2, No. 5 Egg Harbor Township 0: Kelly Levengood scored the winning goal in the second quarter for host West Deptford (9-7), and Kassidy Yaruso assisted. Yaruso scored in the third quarter. Gina DeRocini had seven saves for the shutout. Rebecca Macchia had six stops for EHT (14-2), the Elite 11’s fifth-ranked team.

Mainland Regional 3, No. 11 St. Joseph Academy 2: Julianna Medina scored twice and Elaina Dinofa once as the host Mustangs (9-7-1) went up 3-0 in the first quarter. Kayla Dinofa had an assist. Farley O’Brien made 16 saves for the win. Giavanna Fox and Brenan Daly had a goal apiece for St. Joseph (12-2), which is No. 11 in the Elite 11. Isabella Davis made four saves for the Wildcats.

