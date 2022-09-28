Riley DeMarco sets Cedar Creek's career goals mark: Late Tuesday roundup

Riley DeMarco became the Cedar Creek High School field hockey team's all-time leading scorer Tuesday night.

DeMarco scored three goals and added two assists to lead the Pirates to an 8-0 victory over Absegami in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Tuesday. DeMarco now has 33 career goals.

Chesney Bugdon scored twice for the Pirates (5-1-2). Abby Messina had a goal and assist. Katelyn Kusnirik scored once. Delfina Vanelli made one save. Cedar Creek led 5-0 at halftime.

Vivian Jiang made 24 saves for the Braves (1-5-1).

Vineland 1, Highland Reg. 1 OT: Mariana Lopez scored in the first quarter for the Fighting Clan (2-5-1). McKenzie DeLaney scored off an assist from Bobbi Jones in the second quarter for Vineland (2-5-1).

No. 11 Egg Harbor Twp. 4, Atlantic City 0: Kara Wilson scored twice and added two assists for the Eagles (5-3), who are No. 11 in The Press Elite 11. Anna Smith had a goal and assist. Julia Zappile scored once. Olivia Desher had an assist. The Vikings fell to 0-7.

Boys soccer

Southern Reg. 4, Brick Twp. 0: Aidan Antonio and Brody Reynolds each scored and had an assist for the Rams (4-3). David Boyd and Nicholas Prosperi each scored once. Aedan Gilman had an assist. Brick Township fell to 1-7.

Girls soccer

Southern Reg. 0, Brick Twp. 0: Ella DiSimone made four saves for the Rams (1-5-1), and Leah Morrin made three. Trinitie Maloney had five saves for Brick Township (1-6-1).

Girls volleyball

No. 7 Mainland Reg. 2, St. Joseph 0: The Mustangs (7-1) won by set scores of 25-10, 25-13. Sadie Kent finished with seven assists, seven service points and four aces. Ava Jamison added six service points and three kills. Caitlyn Lin had five service points. Bella DeRichie added four kills and four service points. The Wildcats fell to 0-7.

Cedar Creek 2, Middle Twp. 0: The Pirates (4-5) won by set scores of 25-15, 25-13. The Panthers fell to 0-6. For Cedar Creek, Sofia Zahedivash had nine assists, seven service points, four aces and three digs. Rilyn Petinga added five digs and five service points. Stella Ketschek had six service points and three aces. Francesca Pollara-Parsons had three service points, two digs and two aces.

ACIT 2, Our Lady of Mercy 1: The Red Hawks (7-1) won by set scores of 18-25, 25-21, 25-21. For the Villagers (4-6), Lara Barrasso finished with 17 assists and two aces. Riane Regucera added 11 digs and two kills. Miranda Holder had nine kills, three blocks and two aces. Carlina Fiocchi had five kills and two aces.

Oakcrest 2, Hammonton 1: The Falcons (6-3) won by set scores of 21-25, 25-21, 25-18 for its fifth straight victory. For the Blue Devils (2-7), Yesvi Patel had 12 digs and three service points. Tiffany Paretti finished with 11 assists, nine digs, four service points and three kills. Cara Rivera had seven digs, seven assists, six kills, three service points and three aces. Madelena Erman added seven digs, four service points and four aces.