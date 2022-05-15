Results from the Atlantic County High School Rowing Championships

MAYS LANDING — The St. Augustine Prep boys varsity eight and the Ocean City girls varsity eight both won their races Sunday to finish off big days for their teams at the 16th annual Atlantic County High School Rowing Championships on Lake Lenape.

Their varsity eight led the Hermits to a 15th straight boys team points championship at the event. Ocean City’s girls top boat led the Red Raiders to the girls team points title.

Holy Spirit won the combined boys and girls points championship with four boys wins in the early sculling races, and three girls wins.

Here are the race results from Sunday:

Atlantic County High School Rowing Championships

Boys single: Aidan Driscoll, Holy Spirit 5:46.25

Girls single: Megan Baldwin, Holy Spirit 6:44.89

Boys double: Holy Spirit (Mike Ricciardi, Andrew Krewmaker) 5:52.20

Girls double: Oakcrest (Kate McAvaddy, Abrielle Bouchacourt) 6:43.34

Boys junior quad: Holy Spirit (Nick Sarno, Alex Lecklikner, Mike Rodriguez, Phil Cappuccio) 5:31.83

Girls junior quad: Egg Harbor Twp. (Isabella Mardigian, Ali Brown, Sarah Conant, Rachel Kent) 6:16.10

Boys varsity quad: Holy Spirit (Kai Hurt, Franklin Hudak, Eric Martino, Ryan Bender) 5:32.45

Boys lightweight four: Atlantic City (Omar Dewair, Joe Aluise, Casey Nguyen, Aaron Simpson, coxswain James Rico)

Girls novice four: Ocean City (Kenzie Driscoll, Kira Morjakous, Bailee Quinn, Hailey Cavileer, coxswain Jena Ellis) 6:22.30

Girls freshman four: Oakcrest (Caroline Osborne, Adrienna Foo, Hailey Allen, Ava Mokienko, coxswain Olivia Tropiano)

Girls lightweight four: Egg Haarbor Twp. (Kaitlyn Rice, Lily Winkler, Mollie Ireland, Isabella Patel, coxswain Madeline Coyle) 6:03.50

Boys junior four: Egg Harbor Township (Aidan Schwartz, Michael Wojciechowicz, Tom Routt, Aritie Jonuzi, coxswain Yancy Lopez) 5:25.79

Boys varsity four: Absegami (Liam Deibert, Anthony Del Pezzo, Brody Wright, Kyle Razukas, coxswain Keionce Joga) 5:30.11

Boys novice eight: Egg Harbor Twp. (Chase Brown, Matthew Garland, Andrew Celano, Ryan Jones, Alex Smilevski, Shaun Corcoran, Jacob Garrow, bow Max Smilevski, coxswain Chris Alberico) 5:14.70

Girls novice eight: Mainland Reg. (Leah Nirenberg, Michaela Werber, Madison Siglin, Mackenzie Gannon, Aixell Perez, Lauren Quinn, Molly Lind, Bella Varnadore, coxswain Megan Pruitt) 5:43.10

Girls junior eight: Holy Spirit (Chloe Cooke, Olivia Bencze, Taya Anderson, Peyton Ballard, Allison Lee, Eve Amaltifano, Carolina Spina, Melissa Ledwold, coxswain Sara Lavigna) 5:24.80

Boys freshman eight: St. Augustine (Sean Dugan, Dean DePalma, Evan Brown, Andrew Cockerham, Rutger Grady, Joden Marchelle, Drew Terista, Logan Wilson, coxswain coxswain Holden MacNatt) 5:18.20

Boys novice four: Absegami (Brayden Wright, David Bekete, Michael Rynkiewicz, Connor Cuviello, coxswain Richard Bodeil) 5:46.40

Girls freshman eight: Holy Spirit (Gwen Amaltifano, Alexandra Solari, Ava Buccafurni, Anika Patel, Ella Bencze, Ally D'Arcangelo, Isabella Scheper, Juliana Gorka, coxswain Gia Rynkiewicz) 5:34.10

Boys junior eight: Ocean City (Jake Tracy, Jimmy Nilsen, Drew Young, Ben Wilson, Wesley Dice, Thorne Swift, Colin Abbott, Joey Pepe, coxswain Jake Thurlow) 4:53.66

Boys second eight: St. Augustine (Braeden DiFranceisco, Tucker Clark, Sam Weisbecker, Jerry Klein, Ayden Pulman, Matthew Domingo, Graham Alessi, Lorenzo Barbera, coxswain Jonathan Becker)

Girls junior four: Absegami (Kristina Wiggins, Abigail Reed, Isabella DiMauro, Stephanie Ruales, coxswain Aubrey Puglise

Girls lightweight eight: Ocean City (Lilly Teofanova, Emma Kelly, Leah Japzon, Danielle Weidner, Julia Gray, Anna Stamm, Lily Beningo, Bridget Millar, coxswain Mia Pancoast) 5:47.20

Girls varsity four: Absegami (Adrianna Feliciano, Micale Moeller, Isabella DeStefano, Sarah Ghazaz, coxswain Anna Sophia Hernandez)

Girls varsity eight: Ocean City (Maddie Keefer, Adison Conti, Molli Dahms, Alexa Schlembach, Samantha Beckmann, Jamie Wilkinson, Eileen Seif, coxswain Maria Mastrando) 5:44.20

Boys varsity eight: St Augustine (Angelo Vasti, Ryan Sullivan, Ryan Passetti, Drew Hetzer, Zach Marks, Austin Johnson, Oscar Catanese, Matteo Barberio, coxswain Brendan Profico) 4:48.91

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.