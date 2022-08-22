Renowned college basketball coach, Ocean City native set to take over OCHS girls team

A renowned Ocean City native and women’s college basketball coach is poised to become the Ocean City High School girls basketball coach.

The Ocean City Board of Education will vote Wednesday on whether to approve Stephanie Gaitley as the Red Raiders' coach, according to the meeting agenda. Gaitley’s hire would also have to be approved by the interim executive county superintendent, according to the agenda. Gaitley would receive a $6,807 stipend. The board meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the school library.

Gaitley, a 1978 Ocean City graduate, compiled a 684-393 record in 36 seasons as a college coach with LIU Brooklyn, Richmond, Saint Joseph’s University, Monmouth and Fordham. Her hiring would turn heads throughout the state high school basketball community.

Gaitley, 62, parted ways with Fordham this summer. She led the Rams to nine postseason berths and two Atlantic-10 championships in her 11 seasons at the New York City school.

Gaitley and her family are well-known in the Ocean City community.

At Ocean City High School, Gaitley, then known as Stephanie Vanderslice, was a scoring and rebounding star from 1974-1978 for coach Pat Dougherty, and the team went 100-0 in the Cape-Atlantic League during that time.

After playing her freshman year at the University of Delaware, Gaitley played three years for Villanova University, which won three straight undefeated Big Five championships. The Wildcats advanced to the NCAA Final Four in 1982.

In Ocean City, Gaitley would take over a program that experienced more than its fair share of turmoil last season.

The Ocean City Board of Education voted in May not to reappoint Mike Cappelletti after his one season as head coach. Cappelletti, a longtime Ocean City assistant, coached the Red Raiders to an 18-9 record, the Cape-Atlantic League National Division championship and a berth in the South Jersey Group III semifinals last season.

The board’s decision came after parents of players and the players themselves had appeared at previous board meetings and accused Cappelletti and assistant coach Tim Kelley of mistreating and bullying them. The parents said Cappelletti gave preferential treatment to his daughter, the team’s sophomore guard.

School officials said an independent Harassment, Intimidation and Bullying investigation found no improper conduct. The school administration recommended he be reappointed as head coach. Plenty of Red Raiders alumni spoke out in support of Cappelletti.

This is a developing story. Check back for further coverage.