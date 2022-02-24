 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Region wrestling tourneys set to hit mat Friday and Saturday

Absegami vs St. Augustine Prep wrestling

Absegami's George Rhodes, right, battle against St. Augustine Prep's Joseph Cleary during a 175-pound match at St. Augustine on Jan. 11. Rhodes is the top seed in that weight class in Region 8.

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

The road to Atlantic City continues Friday and Saturday.

Seedings were released Tuesday for the state’s eight regional high school wrestling tournaments.

Local wrestlers will compete in Regions 7 and 8 at Moorestown and Egg Harbor Township, respectively.

The top four wrestlers in each of the 14 weight classes will advance to the state tournament at the resort’s Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Twelve wrestlers are in each bracket.

Wrestlers reached the regional tournament after placing in the top three of their weight class at districts last week. Region 7 consisted of Districts 25-28, while Region 8 consisted of Districts 29-32.

Typically, regions are three days but this winter the preliminaries and quarterfinals are Friday, semifinals, consolations and finals are Saturday. 

In Region 8, Lower Cape May Regional senior Marcus Hebron earned the top seed at 215 pounds after winning the District 32 title. Brock Zurawski, a junior with the Caper Tigers also grabbed the top seed at 165 and captured the district title. Absegami’s junior George Rhodes (175), Oakcrest senior Hunter Horsey (132) are each the top seed in their bracket. Both captured District 32 titles Saturday.

"I’m looking forward to taking care of business," Hebron said. "Another hard week of work, and it’s almost time to go now."

Millville senior Jayden Wright will be the top seed at 285 after winning the District 31 title. Also winning District 31 championships were Holy Spirit's Carter Pack (106), Max Elton (113) and KJ Sherman (144) and Middle Township's Alick Killian (150).

Eleven St. Augustine, nine Absegami, seven Holy Spirit and six Lower Cape May wrestlers will be looking to place (top four) in Region 8. The Hermits had five district champions — Kaden Naame (113), Richie Grungo (144), Jake Slotnick (150), Alex Marshall (190) and D'Amani Almodovar (126), who are all second seeds at regions.

"It is always fun," St. Augustine coach Bill Ward said. "The more guys you have, the more fun it is. It is also a little bit more work, but it is definitely great to have that many represent."

Top seeds in Region 7 are Southern Regional's Conor Collins (120), Matt Henrich (138), Cole Velardi (150) and Lacey Township's Brady Carter Brady Carter (113). All four won District 25 titles. Twelve Rams and 10 Lions will be competing for medals.

There are eight regions in the state. Last season, the traditional regions were combined into four “Super Regions”, meaning only 64 wrestlers statewide per weight class compared to the typical 96.

The setup returns to normal Friday and Saturday. 

"Region week is always my favorite week of pretty much the season," Ward said. "It's great to be back doing it again. Super Regions was a nice thing to do last year, but it's not like having our regular region together.

"Like I said, It's my favorite time of year, and I'm looking forward to it this weekend. All the kids get to see the guys they grew up wrestling with locally, and you get to perform in front of those guys."

Marcus Hebron headshot

Hebron

 Patrick Mulranen

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Region seedings, please run in agate

106 pounds

Region 7

(5) Brendan Schuler (19-15), Lacey Twp.

(14) Sam Pari (17-10), Southern Reg.

Region 8

(9) Eric Coombs (20-10), Lower Cape May Reg.

(5) Andrew Siteman (29-4), Mainland Reg.

(14) Peter Steed (14-16), Egg Harbor Twp.

(11) Josh Kinchen (14-15), Vineland

(7) Justin Flood (29-5), Hammonton

(2) Carter Pack (15-5), Holy Spirit

113 pounds

Region 7

(1) Brady Carter (11-3), Lacey Twp.

(15) Scottie Sari (17-3), Southern Reg.

Region 8

(5) Nate Johnson (27-6), Buena Reg

(12) Dominic Bosco (20-10), Vineland

(4) Luca Giagunto (31-3), Hammonton

(3) Max Elton (26-8), Holy Spirit

(6) Noah Fontana (22-7), Mainland Reg.

(7) Jorge Ramos (20-6), Barnegat

(2) Kaden Naame (19-3), St. Augustine

120 pounds

Region 7

(1) Conor Collins (29-0), Southern Reg.

Region 8

(8) Jackson Slotnick (16-9), St. Augustine

(3) Sean Dever (32-1), Egg Harbor Twp.

(11) Frank Italiano (19-15), Hammonton

(6) Bryce Manera (22-6), Holy Spirit

(7) Gabe Baldosaro (20-5), Vineland

(10) Josiah Hart (21-12), Pinelands Reg.

126 pounds

Region 7

(4) Aidan Ott (24-9), Lacey Twp.

(3) Wyatt Stout (30-1), Southern Reg.

Region 8

(5) Mason Livio (28-3), Pinelands Reg.

(4) Hogan Horsey (33-3), Oakcrest

(10) Gavin Paolone (17-6), Holy Spirit

(2) D’Amani Almodovar (19-4), St. Augustine

132 pounds

Region 7

(9) Matt Gauthier (24-8), Lacey Twp.

(6) Hayden Hochstrasser (19-4), Southern Reg.

Region 8

(1) Hunter Horsey (37-1), Oakcrest

(9) Chase Calhoun (11-9), Holy Spirit

(12) Bhavya Rama (14-15), Absegami

(14) Liam Cupit (13-18), Ocean City

138 pounds

Region 7

(1) Matt Henrich (25-3), Southern Reg.

(3) Mason Heck (25-6), Lacey Twp.

Region 8

(8) Jurdain Hendricks (29-8), Oakcrest

(14) Tyrique Travis (16-11), Buena Reg.

(10) Frank Gargione (24-10), Absegami

(11) Vincent Faldetta, Egg Harbor Twp.

144 pounds

Region 7

(13) Chris Lubeski (9-7) Southern Reg.

(7) Andrew Ferraiuolo (27-7), Lacey Twp.

Region 8

(13) Brayden Wright (12-10), Absegami

(4) Ken Sherman (26-6), Holy Spirit

(11) Aidan Fallon (22-6), Hammonton

(10) Nicholas Faldetta (24-11), Egg Harbor Twp.

(2) Richie Grungo (19-3), St. Augustine

150 pounds

Region 7

(1) Cole Velardi (28-3), Southern Reg.

Region 8

(12) Brodrick Murphy (18-12), Buena

(4) Alick Killian (29-2), Middle Township

(6) Julian Rivera (19-9), Absegami

(7) Nathan Stewart (25-7) Lower Cape May

(2) Jake Slotnick (22-5), St. Augustine

157 pounds

Region 7

(5) Nate Bischoff (20-11), Southern Reg.

Region 8

(5) Tristan McLeer (16-7), St. Augustine

(12) Khari Boulware (24-9), Schalick/Cumberland

(3) Charley Cossaboone (27-7), Ocean City

(14) Samuel Keppel (8-4), Middle Twp.

(7) Nick Melchiore (23-10), St. Joseph

(10) William Way (14-5), Hammonton

(2) Sean Cowan (29-5), Absegami

165 pounds

Region 7

(8) Kai Wagner (12-8), Southern Reg.

(7) James Circle (28-6), Lacey Twp.

Region 8

(1) Brock Zurawski (33-2), Lower Cape May Reg.

(15) Allen Adkins (20-6), Buena Reg.

(2) Dennis Virelli (16-8), St. Augustine

(10) Gavin Wagner, Pinelands Reg.

175 pounds

Reg. 7

(6) Collin French (22-9), Southern Reg.

(10) Luciano Ferranti (10-5), Lacey Twp.

Region 8

(1) George Rhodes (31-3), Absegami

(8) Nick Wiker (25-5), Buena Reg.

(3) Trey McLeer (8-2), St. Augustine

(11) Miguel Perez (18-10), Cedar Creek

(7) Braydon Castillo (27-8), Lower Cape May Reg.

190 pounds

Region 7

(3) Matt Coon (29-5), Lacey Twp.

Region 8

(5) Sam Williams (24-11), Ocean City

(4) Brody Saltzman (29-4), Lower Cape May Reg.

(3) David Giulian (29-3), Middle Twp.

(2) Alex Marshall (22-3), St. Augustine

215 pounds

Region 7

(4) Riley O'Boyle (23-5), Southern Reg.

Region 8

(1) Marcus Hebron (30-4), Lower Cape May Reg.

(9) Asher Jenkins (15-10), St. Augustine

(12) Nadhim Drinkard (11-14), Absegami

(6) Edison Andino (20-6), Millville

285 pounds

Region 7

(8) John Dodaro (22-8), Lacey Twp.

(9) Dave Casas (20-10), Southern Reg.

Region 8

(1) Jaydan Wright (25-1), Millville

(8) Mateo Mena (27-3), Pinelands Reg.

(5) Aiden Fisher (26-8), Ocean City

(4) Brady Small (17-5), St. Augustine

(3) Anthony Evangelista (27-6), Hammonton

(14) Philip Docteur (20-7), Holy Spirit

(2) Bryan Butkus (31-2), St. Joseph.

Breaking News