Region wrestling tourneys set to hit mat Friday and Saturday

The road to Atlantic City continues Friday and Saturday.

Seedings were released Tuesday for the state’s eight regional high school wrestling tournaments.

Local wrestlers will compete in Regions 7 and 8 at Moorestown and Egg Harbor Township, respectively.

The top four wrestlers in each of the 14 weight classes will advance to the state tournament at the resort’s Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Twelve wrestlers are in each bracket.

Wrestlers reached the regional tournament after placing in the top three of their weight class at districts last week. Region 7 consisted of Districts 25-28, while Region 8 consisted of Districts 29-32.

Typically, regions are three days but this winter the preliminaries and quarterfinals are Friday, semifinals, consolations and finals are Saturday.

In Region 8, Lower Cape May Regional senior Marcus Hebron earned the top seed at 215 pounds after winning the District 32 title. Brock Zurawski, a junior with the Caper Tigers also grabbed the top seed at 165 and captured the district title. Absegami’s junior George Rhodes (175), Oakcrest senior Hunter Horsey (132) are each the top seed in their bracket. Both captured District 32 titles Saturday.

"I’m looking forward to taking care of business," Hebron said. "Another hard week of work, and it’s almost time to go now."

Millville senior Jayden Wright will be the top seed at 285 after winning the District 31 title. Also winning District 31 championships were Holy Spirit's Carter Pack (106), Max Elton (113) and KJ Sherman (144) and Middle Township's Alick Killian (150).

Eleven St. Augustine, nine Absegami, seven Holy Spirit and six Lower Cape May wrestlers will be looking to place (top four) in Region 8. The Hermits had five district champions — Kaden Naame (113), Richie Grungo (144), Jake Slotnick (150), Alex Marshall (190) and D'Amani Almodovar (126), who are all second seeds at regions.

"It is always fun," St. Augustine coach Bill Ward said. "The more guys you have, the more fun it is. It is also a little bit more work, but it is definitely great to have that many represent."

Top seeds in Region 7 are Southern Regional's Conor Collins (120), Matt Henrich (138), Cole Velardi (150) and Lacey Township's Brady Carter Brady Carter (113). All four won District 25 titles. Twelve Rams and 10 Lions will be competing for medals.

There are eight regions in the state. Last season, the traditional regions were combined into four “Super Regions”, meaning only 64 wrestlers statewide per weight class compared to the typical 96.

The setup returns to normal Friday and Saturday.

"Region week is always my favorite week of pretty much the season," Ward said. "It's great to be back doing it again. Super Regions was a nice thing to do last year, but it's not like having our regular region together.

"Like I said, It's my favorite time of year, and I'm looking forward to it this weekend. All the kids get to see the guys they grew up wrestling with locally, and you get to perform in front of those guys."

