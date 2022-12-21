Reese Downey scores 16 in Absegami's win over Cedar Creek

Reese Downey scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Absegami High School girls basketball team to a 46-19 victory over Cedar Creek in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivision game Wednesday.
The Braves (3-2) led 25-7 at halftime.
Downey hit three 3-pointers in the win. Julia Hartman scored nine, and Kaylynn Blackwell added eight for Absegami. Maka Wokocha and Jaidah Garrett each scored four. Analise Myles (three) and Lily Ortiz (two) also scored.
Jada Hill scored seven for the Pirates (1-2). Emonie Taylor and Nyasia Hill each added four points. Mia McColl and Emily Seltzer each scored two.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.