Red Bank Catholic outlasts Holy Spirit, snow in win in state Non-Public B semis

RED BANK — The Holy Spirit High School football team stunned Red Bank Catholic early Friday night.

Unfortunately for the Spartans, the shock didn’t last.

The top-seeded Caseys dominated the second half and beat fourth-ranked Holy Spirit 50-21 in a state Non-Public B semifinal at Count Basie Field.

Spirit (8-2) led 14-0 in the first quarter and 21-0 just before halftime. Red Bank Catholic outscored Spirit 29-0 in the second half.

Sean Burns threw a TD pass for Spirit, and Jahcere Ward ran for a TD. Sabino Portella ran for nearly 200 yards and three TDs for Red Bank Catholic. Emanuel Ross caught two TD passes from quarterback Frankie Williams and Torin Harmon rushed for two scores for Red Bank Catholic.

The game was played on a cold night. Snow began to fall in the second half.

Red Bank Catholic is the defending champion and entered the game having given up less than 100 points this season.

But Spirit scored on its first possession to take a 7-0 lead. Ward finished the 12-play, 73-yard drive with a 2-yard TD run with 8 minutes, 50 seconds left in the first quarter. Burns completed six passes on the drive.

Shortly after the score, things got even better for the Spartans.

Spirit linebacker Sean Finan sacked Williams and knocked the ball loose. Senior linebacker Xavier Hernandez picked the ball up and sprinted 50 yards for a TD to put Spirit up 14-0 with 8:29 left in the first quarter.

But the quick start didn’t rattle the Caseys.

They quickly got back into the game.

Portella scored on a 3-yard run with 3:37 left in the first quarter and a 33-yard run with 28 seconds left in the quarter to tie the score at 14.

Still, things looked bright for Spirit. The Spartans mixed the running of Ward with the passing of Burns to drive 74 yards for a TD. Burns’ 8-yard TD pass to Tahmir Jones made it 21-14 Spirit with 34 seconds left in the first half.

The game then unexpectedly, considering how much time was left before halftime, turned in Red Bank Catholic’s favor.

Spirit, as it did on several of its kickoffs, attempted an onsides kick. Red Bank Catholic recovered at its own 47. Three plays later, Williams found Ross open in the end zone for a 36-yard TD to tie the game at 21 with 8 seconds left before halftime.

Things got worse for Spirit from there.

Red Bank Catholic received the opening kickoff and scored. Harmon’s 11 yard run put the Caseys up 28-21 with 8:52 left in the third. Red Bank Catholic never trailed again.

The snow that began to fall seemed to energize the Caseys defense.

Spirit saw four consecutive second-half possessions end with a blocked punt, two interceptions and a fumble.

Red Bank Catholic (10-1) will play DePaul Catholic (6-5) for the state title Friday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. DePaul Catholic beat St. Joseph Academy 35-14 in Friday’s other semifinal.

Meanwhile, the Spartans will end their season when they host Atlantic City on Thanksgiving morning in Atlantic County’s oldest football rivalry.

Box score

Holy Spirit 14 7 0 0 — 21

Red Bank Catholic 14 7 17 12 — 50

FIRST QUARTER

HS—Ward 2 run (Forte kick)

HS—Hernandez 50 fumble return (Forte kick)

RBC—Portella 3 run (LaMorte kick)

RBC—Portella 33 run (LaMorte kick)

SECOND QUARTER

HS—Jones 8 pass from Burns (Forte kick)

RBC—Ross 36 pass from Williams (LaMorte kick)

THIRD QUARTER

RBC—Harmon 11 run (LaMorte kick)

RBC—LaMorte 23 field goal

RBC—Portella 2 run (LaMorte kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

RBC—Ross 41 pass from Williams (LaMorte kick)

RBC—Harmon 29 run (kick missed)