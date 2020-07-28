WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — The South Jersey Softball Coaches Association normally hosts an all-star game each summer.
But due to the coronavirus pandemic canceling the spring season, the annual event had a different purpose Tuesday night.
Nicole Ortega pitched three scoreless innings to lead the Blue Team to a 6-4 victory over the Yellow Team in the Last Chance Senior Game at Washington Lake Park.
Forty-four recent high school graduates from across South Jersey were nominated by their coaches to compete in the nine-inning game, which was aimed at creating memories.
Each played at least three innings.
“It felt amazing,” said Ortega, a recent Vineland graduate who is committed to play softball next spring at Division III Salisbury University.
“Obviously we haven’t seen these girls in so long, so being able to come out and have some competition with other seniors who also lost their season, it felt great to be back,” she said.
Ortega, Devin Coia, Zoe Frisko and Emma Barbera (Vineland), Bridgette Gilliano, Olivia Dortu, Gabby D'Ottavio, Nat Ampole and Reyna Torres (Buena Regional) and Sarah Brosman (Oakcrest) were the Press-area players on the Blue Team.
Mahogany Wheeler and Abbi Markee (Millville), Kaitlyn Riggs and Jessica Sarni (Egg Harbor Township) and Nicolette Merlino (Our Lady of Mercy Academy) were locals on the Yellow Team.
The senior-only event did not completely replace the lost season. But most enjoyed the experience.
“I grew up with a lot of these girls playing travel ball,” said Gilliano, who will continue her softball career at NCAA Division I Mount Saint Mary’s University and recently won the Old Grad Award. “It’s a good feeling knowing we all went through this together, and we are out here having fun together. It’s a good experience and good competition. It was nice to have this with the people we grew up with.”
In the bottom of the fifth, Ortega had runners on first and second but shut down the next two batters, which included a two-out strikeout.
Ortega finished with three strikeouts.
“It felt good because I knew the seniors we had, and I haven’t played with much of them before, but I was confident in them,” Ortega said about her performance. “I just had to throw what I had to throw, and I knew they would be there to back me up.”
Wheeler also pitched a scoreless three innings, including three strikeouts. The Blue Team scored all of its six runs before Wheeler entered the circle and set the tone for the rest of the game.
“I loved this experience,” said Wheeler, 18, of Millville. “This is probably the best thing ever. Seeing all the girls that I’ve grew up and played with, this was a great opportunity, and I’m glad we had it.”
Wheeler, who will continue her softball career at Ramapo College, discussed how she felt about the New Jersey Athletic Conference canceling its fall season Tuesday.
Wheeler plans to train hard and anticipates a regular season next spring. If not, she said this spring has taught her not to stress over a canceled season.
“It’s unexplainable,” Wheeler said about the Last Chance Senior Game. “Just to be able to be on the field with the girls I love playing with and, this is like our last goodbye before we go off to our own journeys, so this was the best opportunity ever.”
The Blue Team scored four second-inning runs, including when Gilliano reached on an error that sent home two and allowed the Buena Vista Township resident to reach third.
The team added insurance runs in the third and fourth innings. But Team Yellow scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth and threatened with a runner on second and the tying run at the plate.
“They almost came back. I was a little nervous,” Gilliano said with a laugh.
Last season, the Chiefs captured the South Jersey Group I championship and advanced to their first state final in program history.
Gilliano, who was three hits away from the school record, wanted to repeat that success. And that was a real possibility for Gilliano and her Buena Regional teammates.
“Honestly, having these tournaments, it’s a nice, warm feeling inside of you,” said Gilliano, who will compete with some of her teammates next week in the Final Out Tournament in Vineland.
“It’s not about what we could’ve done, it’s about being together, and it’s good we had this opportunity. I’m glad we are all here and we are all happy and we are all enjoying ourselves.”
TB:041 100 000– 6
TY:000 000 004– 4
