Rebecca Cessna struck out 15, allowed two hits and pitched a complete game to lead the Wildwood Catholic Academy softball team to a 4-2 victory over Atlantic City in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Friday.

Cessna also singled and scored a run. Julia Wallace went 2 for 4 with a run for the Crusaders (3-10). Emily Evans singled and had an RBI and a run. Sienna Sawyer and Grace Deegler each singled and had an RBI. Wildwood Catholic scored three in the top of the sixth inning.

Yeannelly Sosa struck out seven in a complete game for Atlantic City (5-11). Sosa also had an RBI. Mia Marota doubled. Maria Conroy singled and scored.

Ocean City 2, Middle Twp. 0: Brooke Douglas struck out seven and allowed three hits in a complete game to earn the win. Carlee Hiddeman doubled and had an RBI for the Red Raiders (16-7). Gabrielle Bowen singled and had an RBI. MacKenzee Segich and Anna McCabe each scored.

The Panthers fell to 9-10.

Wildwood 14, Penns Grove 1: Charlotte Kilian went 3 for 3 with four RBIs and two runs for the Warriors (4-6).

She was also the winning pitcher. She struck out five and allowed dust three hits in five innings. Sophia Wilber doubled twice to go with two RBIs and two runs. Sinaia Hills went 2 for 2 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs. Kaydence Oakley had three runs, and Ashley Nagle added two. Abbey Pruszinski went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a run.

Madison VanNamee scored for Penns Grove (0-10).

Our Lady of Mercy 4, ACIT 1: Emma Douglas struck out 12 and allowed just two hits in a complete game for the Villagers (8-7).

Destiny Ragsdale went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run. Douglas and Grace Walls each singled and scored. Natalie Bachman scored once.

Emma Feehan singled and scored for the Red Hawks (7-11). Carolina Bernard had their lone RBI. Sarah LoVullo struck out six and allowed five hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Barnegat 7, Brick Twp. 1: Riley Schmidt went 4 for 4 with two doubles and three runs for the Bengals (6-12), who scored two in the first inning and four in the second. Danielle Huetteman struck out seven in a complete game. Brianna Dato went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run. Gabriella Giaconia singled and had an RBI.

Sicilia Booker pitched a complete game and struck out three for Brick (1-16). Adriana Buonacore went 2 for 4 with a double and a run.

Cape May Tech 16, Pleasantville 0: Rebecca Baldwin struck out nine and allowed just one hit in four innings for the win.

Mariah Klinger went 2 for 2 with four RBIs and two runs. Isabella Arbelo Miranda and Amanda Moran each went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a run. Renata Riesenberg went 2 for 2 with a double, three runs and an RBI. Hailey Elwell went 2 for 3, drove in three runs and scored one. Kyra Ridgway went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI.

Nivida Juarez-Hernandez singled for Pleasantville (2-13).