Racheli Levy-Smith scores 4, O.C. defeats Mainland: Late Thursday roundup

Racheli Levy-Smith scored four goals to lead the Ocean City High School girls lacrosse team to a 16-6 victory over Mainland Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Thursday.

Madison Wenner scored three and had three forced turnovers for the Red Raiders (9-2). Gracie Pierce, Delainey Sutley and Ryan Cooke each scored twice. Brynn Culmone scored once. Levy-Smith and Olivia Vanesko each had an assist. Presley Green made 10 saves.

Ocean City led 8-3 at halftime.

Julianna Medina scored four for the Mustangs (6-6). Charlotte Walcoff had three assists and a goal. Lani Ford scored once. Jane Meade had a team-leading three ground balls and an assist. Lynn McLaughlin and Medina each had two ground balls. Kylie Kurtz made 11 saves.

No. 6 Barnegat 10, No. 10 Lacey Twp. 7: In a battle of two teams in The Press Elite 11, The Bengals remained undefeated. Barnegat (13-0), ranked No. 6, led 3-2 at halftime. Alyson Sojak scored five. Calli Dunn had three goals and an assist. Savia Singh scored twice and had two assists. Emilia Ercolino made seven saves.

For the Lions (9-3), Madelyn Bell, Madison MacGillivray and Zoey Smith each scored twice. Isabelle Merola had one goal. Kayleigh Flanegan added an assist. Maeve Meehan made 11 saves. Lacey is ranked No. 10 in the Elite 11.

Lower Cape May Reg. 18, Cedar Creek 2: Maddie Schiffbauer scored four goals had two assists for the host Caper Tigers (9-2) and Julia Gibson had four goals and one assist. Maggie Boyle added three goals and four draw controls, and Jenna O'Neill had two goals, nine ground balls and five draw controls. Cedar Creek fell to 4-6.

Holy Spirit 17, Middle Twp. 6: Brielle Soltys scored four and had three assists for the Spartans (8-3). Hanna Watson added five assists and two goals. Maggie Cella and Maddie Abbott each scored four. Taylor Murphy had two goals. Leah Corkhill scored once and had an assist. Destiny Collazo made 10 saves.

Maddyn McAnaney and Eliza Billingham each scored twice for Middle (4-7). Abbie Teefy added three assists. Amelia Slick and Olivia Rodgers each made three saves. Carmen O'Hara and Brianna Robinson each scored once.

Boys lacrosse

No. 9 Ocean City 13, Mainland Reg. 3: Pat Grimley scored five and had four assists for the Red Raiders (6-6), who are ranked No. 9 in the Elite 11. Dom Guerrera scored two and had an assist. Cole Young scored twice. Dylan Dwyer won all 19 of his faceoff attempts. John Moyer had five ground balls, a goal and an assist. Charlie Schutta added a goal and an assist. Ryan Ireland scored once. Winfield Dunn made four saves. Gavin Neal made three.

Joe DeGaetano scored twice for the Mustangs (5-6). Jack Venneman added a goal.

Lower Cape May Reg. 16, Cedar Creek 7: Taj Turner scored five and had two assists for the Caper Tigers (7-2). Macky Bonner added eight assists and four goals. Matthew Brown scored two. Zac Castellano and Oguer Nunez had four ground balls. Gavin Hill, Ryan Gibson, Corson Hughes, Dennis Serra and Jake Robson each scored once. Quinten Hagan made eight saves.

Kevin Dougherty scored five for the Pirates (6-4). Bryan Dougherty and Jacob Morrison eachhad two assists. Jason DiFilippo and Evan Scholder each scored once. Kevin Dougherty won 14 0f 21 faceoffs. Bryan Dougherty made eight saves.

Boys volleyball

Hammonton 2, Cherry Hill West 1: The visiting Blue Devils (9-2) rallied to win with scores of 19-25, 25-18 and 25-17.

Emmanuel Waugh led Hammonton with 10 kills and 21 digs. Francesco Angelastro had four kills, six digs, 16 assists and five aces. Brandon Chainey added 12 digs and five aces, and Andrew Gollihur contributed 20 digs. Austin Horne had four kills and 13 digs. Cherry Hill West dropped to 5-6.

