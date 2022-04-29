 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP | LATE THURSDAY

Racheli Levy-Smith scores 4, O.C. defeats Mainland: Late Thursday roundup

  • 0
hslivegirlslacrosseholder

Racheli Levy-Smith scored four goals to lead the Ocean City High School girls lacrosse team to a 16-6 victory over Mainland Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Thursday.

Madison Wenner scored three and had three forced turnovers for the Red Raiders (9-2). Gracie Pierce, Delainey Sutley and Ryan Cooke each scored twice. Brynn Culmone scored once. Levy-Smith and Olivia Vanesko each had an assist. Presley Green made 10 saves.

Ocean City led 8-3 at halftime.

Julianna Medina scored four for the Mustangs (6-6). Charlotte Walcoff had three assists and a goal. Lani Ford scored once. Jane Meade had a team-leading three ground balls and an assist. Lynn McLaughlin and Medina each had two ground balls. Kylie Kurtz made 11 saves.

No. 6 Barnegat 10, No. 10 Lacey Twp. 7: In a battle of two teams in The Press Elite 11, The Bengals remained undefeated. Barnegat (13-0), ranked No. 6, led 3-2 at halftime. Alyson Sojak scored five. Calli Dunn had three goals and an assist. Savia Singh scored twice and had two assists. Emilia Ercolino made seven saves.

People are also reading…

For the Lions (9-3), Madelyn Bell, Madison MacGillivray and Zoey Smith each scored twice. Isabelle Merola had one goal. Kayleigh Flanegan added an assist. Maeve Meehan made 11 saves. Lacey is ranked No. 10 in the Elite 11.

Lower Cape May Reg. 18, Cedar Creek 2: Maddie Schiffbauer scored four goals had two assists for the host Caper Tigers (9-2) and Julia Gibson had four goals and one assist. Maggie Boyle added three goals and four draw controls, and Jenna O'Neill had two goals, nine ground balls and five draw controls. Cedar Creek fell to 4-6.

Holy Spirit 17, Middle Twp. 6: Brielle Soltys scored four and had three assists for the Spartans (8-3). Hanna Watson added five assists and two goals. Maggie Cella and Maddie Abbott each scored four. Taylor Murphy had two goals. Leah Corkhill scored once and had an assist. Destiny Collazo made 10 saves.

Maddyn McAnaney and Eliza Billingham each scored twice for Middle (4-7). Abbie Teefy added three assists. Amelia Slick and Olivia Rodgers each made three saves. Carmen O'Hara and Brianna Robinson each scored once.

Boys lacrosse

No. 9 Ocean City 13, Mainland Reg. 3: Pat Grimley scored five and had four assists for the Red Raiders (6-6), who are ranked No. 9 in the Elite 11. Dom Guerrera scored two and had an assist. Cole Young scored twice. Dylan Dwyer won all 19 of his faceoff attempts. John Moyer had five ground balls, a goal and an assist. Charlie Schutta added a goal and an assist. Ryan Ireland scored once. Winfield Dunn made four saves. Gavin Neal made three.

Joe DeGaetano scored twice for the Mustangs (5-6). Jack Venneman added a goal.

Lower Cape May Reg. 16, Cedar Creek 7: Taj Turner scored five and had two assists for the Caper Tigers (7-2). Macky Bonner added eight assists and four goals. Matthew Brown scored two. Zac Castellano and Oguer Nunez had four ground balls. Gavin Hill, Ryan Gibson, Corson Hughes, Dennis Serra and Jake Robson each scored once. Quinten Hagan made eight saves.

Kevin Dougherty scored five for the Pirates (6-4). Bryan Dougherty and Jacob Morrison eachhad two assists. Jason DiFilippo and Evan Scholder each scored once. Kevin Dougherty won 14 0f 21 faceoffs. Bryan Dougherty made eight saves.

Boys volleyball

Hammonton 2, Cherry Hill West 1: The visiting Blue Devils (9-2) rallied to win with scores of 19-25, 25-18 and 25-17.

Emmanuel Waugh led Hammonton with 10 kills and 21 digs. Francesco Angelastro had four kills, six digs, 16 assists and five aces. Brandon Chainey added 12 digs and five aces, and Andrew Gollihur contributed 20 digs. Austin Horne had four kills and 13 digs. Cherry Hill West dropped to 5-6. 

 

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Golf and tennis

Boys/coed golf

Middle Twp. 186, Bridgeton 287

at Avalon Golf Club (par 36)

M: Jake Riggs 39, Dylan Zimmerman 48, Evan Rinier 49, Jacob Radzieta 50

B: Oscar Trinidad-Passarge 72, Aaliyah (full name not provided) 71, Felix Escamilla 72, Mariana Pascual 72

Records: Middle 5-1; Bridgeton 0-5

Cedar Creek 169, Wildwood Catholic 213

A Vineyard National at Renault (par 36)

C: Andrew 41, Dylan Guercioni 42, Hunter Stubley 43, Justin Cartwright 43

W: Kieron Kelly 50, Camryn Diller 51, Tommy Golden 55, Lindsey Rosell 57

Birdies: Guercioni C

Records: CC 6-0; WC 1-7

Wildwood 220, Penns Grove 224

At Union League National (par 36)

W: Kelan Miller 52, Gavin Richards 53, Burke Fitzsimons 54, Chase Critchfield 61

P: Misa Nieves 54, Diamani Brice 54, F. Green 57, Jayden Owens 59

Records: Wildwood 2-7; PG 0-5

Girls golf

Southern Reg. 202, Wall Twp. 236, Barnegat 236

At Spring Meadow Golf Course

S: Mary Kate Reilly 46, Madelyn Beirne 51, Megan Caputo 51, Samantha Reilly 54

W: Tierney Connors 55, Erin Farrell 58, Cory Ferris 61, Kelly Knier 62

B: Yasmeen Muhammad 45, Olivia Maschi 55, Kira Pokluda 62, Jessica Block 66

Records: Southern 8-0; Wall 3-6

From Wednesday

Lower Cape May Reg. 178, Cape May Tech 193

At Cape May National Golf Club (par 35)

CMT: Rob McHale 45, Justin Walker 48, Joe Clark 49, Emily Brown 51

LCM: Andrew Barber 43, Kevin Coulter 43, Jake Gardner 45, Randy Duley 47

Records: CMT 5-2; LCM 7-3

Boys tennis

Oakcrest 4, Bridgeton 1

Singles: Kyle Espina O d. Jair Ruesga 6-2, 6-1; Jason Barragan B d. Thomas Pham 6-0, 6-3; Brian Tran O d .Pedro G. 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Shrij Dave-Keagan Samuel O d. Renee Barragan-Kevin Cruz 6-2, 6-3; Angelo Cuerquis-Terrance Gandy O d. Ray S.-Oscar Hernandez 6-6, 2-6, 10-2

Records: Oakcrest 4-4; Bridgeton 1-5

Pinelands Reg. 5, Lakewood 0

Singles: Brian Delbury d. Allen Jefferson 6-0, 6-0; Zach Triebel d. Xavion Moore 6-0, 6-0; Dan Eberlin d. Freddy Ortiz 6-1, 6-0

Doubles: Andrew Falduto-Daniel McCarthy d. Luis Garcia-Andres Perez 6-0, 6-0; Aiden Falduto-Michael Staino d. Eli Helwani-Alex Valle 6-0, 6-0

Records: Pinelands 10-1; Lakewood 0-9

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News